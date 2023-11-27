Quincy Center Ice Rink Opens Friday

By SCOTT JACKSON

The outdoor ice rink in Quincy Center is set to open for the season on Friday, giving members of the public the chance to skate for free.

The ice rink, located on the Parkingway just south of the Generals Bridge, will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. starting on Friday. It will remain open through February.

There will be no charge for ice time, said Chris Walker, the chief of staff to Mayor Thomas Koch. Skate rentals will also be available at no cost. Skate times will be done in one-hour intervals to allow for cleaning of the rink.

Additional programming – for specific age groups and formal vacation activities – will be added by the city’s recreation department as the season continues, Walker said. The department will also determine whether or not reservations are required based on usage of the rink.

The city hired Ice Rink Events LLC to create the 120-foot by 60-foot, fully refrigerated ice rink, and to run the facility this winter. Ice Rink Events is the same firm that operates the seasonal ice rink at New York City’s Bryant Park.

Because the rink is fully refrigerated, it does not need cold weather to operate. Koch previously said the city had been considering such an amenity for several years and determined one would only be worthwhile if it was not dependent upon the ups and downs of winter temperatures in New England.

“It’s really going to add something special to all of the holiday and winter activities we do for our families every year, and I’m excited that we’re able to pull it together after a lot of thought and planning,” the mayor said.

The cost of the rink and its operations is $200,000. Funding for the rink will come from the city’s district improvement financing program, in which construction and improvements to the downtown are funded by new property taxes generated by the district.