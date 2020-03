In response to the Governor’s declared state of emergency, Quincy Choral Society is canceling its “True Colors” concert, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 15 at Quincy Catholic Auditorium.

Current ticket holders may make a donation of their ticket value to Quincy Choral Society. But if they desire a refund, they may contact the Choral Society president via its website www.quincychoral.org