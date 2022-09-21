Quincy Christmas Parade Theme Contest Underway

The Christmas Festival Committee announces that the Theme Contest for the Quincy Christmas Parade is now underway.

The Committee is seeking public nominations for the theme of the 69th annual parade which will be held on Sunday, Nov. 27. As previously announced this year’s parade will feature the University of Massachusetts Marching Band. The highly acclaimed award-winning band is over 380 strong and has appeared in events all over the United States.

The parade theme plays a significant role in float preparation for the annual event and is an important step in planning of each year’s parade.

The contest is open to all and the winner will receive a gift and be invited to ride in a convertible in the parade on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

All entries must be received no later than Friday, Oct. 7.

Entries should be mailed to Christmas Festival Committee, One Merrymount Parkway, Quincy, MA 02170