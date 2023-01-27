Quincy City Council To Meet Monday; State Of The City Tuesday

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Quincy City Council will meet on Monday evening to consider three items, including a $150,000 appropriation to design improvements to three of the city’s elementary schools.

Mayor Thomas Koch is poised to give his annual State of the City address the following morning.

Monday’s council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Great Hall of the McIntyre Government Center at 1305 Hancock St.

During the meeting, Koch will ask councillors to approve the $150,000 in funding, which would be used for the feasibility study and schematic design for replacing the boilers at the Parker Elementary School and for partial roof replacements at the Montclair and Wollaston elementary schools.

The Massachusetts School Building Authority in October voted to invite the Quincy Public Schools into the accelerated repair program for the improvements at those three buildings, each of which is more than a century old. The MSBA will reimburse the city for a portion of the project costs.

School Supt. Kevin Mulvey previously said the work at those three buildings could happen this coming summer.

In other business on Monday, Koch and Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain will introduce an order to establish a new municipal broadband enterprise fund. The new enterprise fund would be separate from the city’s general fund. Quincy currently has enterprise funds established for water and sewer operations.

Cain first proposed the idea of creating a municipal broadband network in 2018, when he introduced a resolution asking city officials to study the concept. One year later, Cain and Koch announced that the city would be working with EntryPoint Networks to study the concept.

Under the model the city of Quincy is following, the city would not act as an internet service provider, or ISP, once the new fiber-optic network is installed. Rather, the city will open up the infrastructure to other ISPs, giving participating residents and businesses the chance to pick and choose who they get internet service from.

The final item on the agenda for the council meeting is a resolution, from Councillor Anne Mahoney and Nina Liang, asking for an update on the Koch administration’s efforts to hire a new community liaison and for the recommendations made by the mayor’s equity and inclusion commission.

The community liaison position was included in the budget for the current fiscal year, with a salary of $75,000. In an interview earlier this month, Koch said the position has been advertised but no qualified candidates applied.

“We haven’t had any interest in it. I think we had one applicant that just had no legitimate resume or background,” he said.

Koch will deliver his annual State of the City address at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, also inside the Great Hall of the McIntyre Government Center. The speech will be Koch’s first State of the City since March 2021 when he spoke to a crowd of about 50 people outdoors in front of the historic town hall building.

In an interview earlier this month, Koch said it was too soon to say what he would discuss in this year's remarks but added that he would not make any announcement regarding his political future at the time. Already the longest-serving mayor in city history, Koch is eligible to run for a new four-year term in this fall's municipal election.