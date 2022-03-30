Quincy City Council To Resume In-Person Meetings

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Quincy City Council will begin meeting in-person again starting next week after meeting remotely for the last two years.

The council’s meeting scheduled for Monday, April 4, will be held in-person at the McIntyre Government Center, Council President Noel DiBona said Wednesday. Members of the public will be allowed to attend the meeting.

The council’s finance committee is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday to discuss Mayor Thomas Koch’s proposal to borrow $16.4 million to expand Pine Hill Cemetery, a project that would add more than 13,600 spaces to the West Quincy burial ground. The expansion will allow Quincy residents to purchase burial plots on a pre-need basis for the first time in decades.

A regular council meeting will take place following the finance committee session. The agenda for the meeting will be made available online at quincyma.gov on Thursday.

The council has been meeting remotely via Zoom amid the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020. The swearing-in ceremony to mark the start of the new council term this January was held inside the McIntyre Government Center, with five of the nine councillors present in the council chamber that evening. Two other councillors joined them remotely while the remaining two were sworn-in earlier in the day.