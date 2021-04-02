Quincy City Councillors To Discuss Public Safety HQ Monday

By SCOTT JACKSON

Members of the Quincy City Council will consider a request to borrow $120 million to pay for a new public safety headquarters when they meet Monday night, the second time they have taken up the proposed bond in recent weeks.

In addition, Mayor Thomas Koch will put forward new requests to borrow more than $150 million for infrastructure work, including streets, water mains and sewers.

The council’s finance committee, which includes all nine councillors, will convene at 6:30 p.m. to continue its review of the mayor’s proposal to construct the new public safety headquarters. The committee began its review of the proposal on March 15, during which time several councillors raised questions about the price tag for the proposal.

The new public safety building would be located at 1 Sea St., currently home to the city’s police station. It would house the Quincy Police Department, the Emergency Management Department, and the administrative offices for the Quincy Fire Department.

The $120 million price tag includes $90 million to construct the new building and parking garage, which would be built using a guaranteed maximum price contract; $10 million for furniture, fixtures and equipment for the new building; $10 million pedestrian and roadway improvements on Broad Street, Southern Artery, Sea Street and Field Street; and $10 million for contingencies.

The City Council in 2019 approved a $32 million bond to acquire five parcels of land – four in the vicinity of the police station and the fifth on Quincy Avenue, where a new fire station would be built to house the apparatus now at fire headquarters. The $32 million also included money for design, permitting and demolition costs.

A regular council meeting will follow the committee meeting and is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

During the regular meeting, the mayor will introduce a series of bonds to pay for infrastructure improvements.

The largest bond, $100 million, would go towards street and sidewalk work. Of that total, $11 million would be used for work this summer and the remaining $89 million would be set aside for future years.

Public Works Commissioner Al Grazioso, in a memo to councillors, identified two dozen streets that would be repaved, either partially or entirely, this year using those funds. They are: Darrow Street, Mears Avenue, Shed Street, Baxter Avenue, Shea Street, Ardell Street, Division Street, Harriet Avenue, Pope Street, Small Street, Ames Street, Willard Street, Wesson Avenue, Wolcott Road, Morgan Road, Ridgeway Street, Sims Road, Sturtevant Road, Waterston Avenue, Dimmock Street, East Squantum Street, Ocean Street, Sharon Road, Williams Street and Albion Road.

Koch is also seeking a $40 million bond for water system improvements, which likewise would pay for work this year and in future years.

Grazioso identified 20 streets where water mains would be replaced this year: Arnold Street, Avalon Avenue, Phipps Street, Quincy Avenue, Becket Street, Evans Street, Harriet Avenue, Montclair Avenue, Ruthven Street, Sagamore Avenue, Sterling Street, Quarry Street, Phillips Street, Filbert Street, Stedman Street, Wayland Street, Hancock Street, Parke Avenue, Standish Road and Dunns Hill Road.

The mayor is also seeking to borrow $4.6 million for sewer system improvements this year, an additional $6.5 million for sewer work from a special state financing programming, and $3.18 million from a different state financing program to water quality and stormwater planning purposes.

Monday’s meeting will be held remotely via Zoom. The meeting ID is 990 0804 2437 and the password is 142cph. The call-in number for those using their phone is 646-558-8656.

The meeting will also air on QATV channel 9.