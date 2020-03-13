Quincy College Cancels On-Campus Classes

By SCOTT JACKSON

Classes at Quincy College’s two campuses will be cancelled through March 28 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

School officials made the announcement this week that all on-campus classes in both Quincy and Plymouth would be cancelled from March 16 to March 28. The college is currently closed for spring break.

Other facilities, including lounges, libraries, the tutoring and testing centers, and the health and wellness centers at both campuses will be closed as well.

Online classes will continue as scheduled during the two-week period and clinical assignments will continue, provided the clinic site remains open.

The school’s administrative offices will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the two-week period. Students are encouraged to use online resources or call when necessary.

The college anticipates classes and activities will resume on March 30.