Quincy College, ENC To Honor Former Mayor James Sheets At Basketball Game Jan. 21

Quincy College Granite Athletics in collaboration with Eastern Nazarene College will hold the first annual Jim Sheets Cup, in recognition and celebration of the lasting impact and legacy of Former Quincy mayor, state representative and city councillor Jim Sheets.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Quincy College men’s basketball will play Eastern Nazarene College Junior Varsity Team at the Lahue Gym at Eastern Nazarene College located on Wendell Avenue in Quincy.

The Jim Sheets Cup competition consists of three friendly basketball matches during the Quincy College Granite Men’s Basketball season between Quincy College and Eastern Nazarene College with the overall winner of three games being awarded the Jim Sheets Cup for that year.

The first annual presentation of the Jim Sheets Cup will be at halftime on Jan. 21. Quincy College has won two of the three basketball games during the 2019-2020 season and will be awarded the Jim Sheets Cup.

“Jim Sheets has been an integral part of the Quincy community and a strong supporter of the Quincy College Granite Athletics program along with Eastern Nazarene College. This is a small gesture to honor him and his commitment to our organizations,” said Quincy College Granite Athletics Director Jack Raymer.

Sheets has been a long standing faculty member of Quincy College teaching political science at the college. He received a bachelor’s degree in history/theology from Eastern Nazarene College.

The Quincy College Granite Men’s Basketball team is ranked #1 in Region 21 and ranked #8 in the nation in the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Division 3. The team has been led by Anthony Peacock and a team of stellar athletes. Anthony Peacock is leading the region in field goal percentage (68.4%) and rebounds per game (13.8%). Damani Scott-Hankerson is second in the region is field goal percentage (66.9%), and Clarence Jefferson is fourth in the region in field goal percentage (62.5%). Jerome Stephens is fifth in the region in rebounds per game (11.6%).

