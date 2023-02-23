Quincy College Hockey Takes On Anna Maria College In Tourney Action Friday

The Quincy College men’s hockey team has earned the fourth seed in the New England Independent Hockey Conference playoffs.

The Granite, who secured the postseason berth by winning five of their final six regular-season games, will take on Anna Maria College on Friday, Feb. 24, at 8:15 p.m. at Babson Ice Arena in Wellesley.

“This is a great accomplishment and a credit to all of our players who have worked extremely hard all season,” said co-head coach Kyle Robertson. “Coming together as they did to make the playoffs in our first season of play is something to be very proud of.”

Quincy’s young team has benefitted from the veteran leadership of Brendan Cabey (Westwood), Robbie Cameron and John Early (both of Quincy), and Greg Simeone (Milton). “ They’ve played a huge role in this team’s development and evolution as a tournament-bound team,” said Quincy College Athletic Director Jack Raymer.

In addition, Quincy’s offense has been led by forward Aidan Burke (Dorchester), the conference’s fifth-leading scorer, along with Anthony Survilas (Salem, NH) , Joe Hennessy (Quincy), Gabe Fjelstad (Waconia, MN), George Gong (Hingham) and Early. Solid goaltending from Asher Wines (Quincy) and Dan McCarthy (New Port Richey, Florida) has helped solidify the Granite’s playoff run.