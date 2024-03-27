Quincy College Nursing Program Granted Full Approval Status

At its March meeting, the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing (BORN) voted to grant full approval status to Quincy College’s nursing programs.

“Obtaining full BORN approval for our nursing programs has been a top institutional priority,” said Quincy College President Dr. Richard DeCristofaro. “It reflects the dedication of our academic leadership and nursing faculty in assuring that the programs on our Quincy and Plymouth campuses provide the optimal learning environment for nursing students and prepare them with the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve licensure and enter the workforce,” he said. “It’s also a tribute to the students themselves who have successfully completed those programs, earned licensure, begun their nursing practice and now proudly count themselves as Quincy College alumni.”

When BORN withdrew full program approval in 2018, the College closed its nursing program and designed and implemented a comprehensive new curriculum focused on assuring that graduating students would consistently attain passing grades on the national NCLEX exam (acknowledged as the most reliable measure of a quality nursing education program). Since 2019, students in the College’s 10-month Practical Nursing Certificate program and its two-year Associate of Science in Nursing degree program have consistently achieved passing NCLEX exam results – a testament to the quality of the program.

The full approval status of the Quincy College nursing programs now provides accessibility to military veterans through the GI Bill.

“I’m deeply grateful for the tireless work of our nursing leadership, faculty and staff as well as the practical experiences provided by our clinical partners, all of which have been instrumental in this success story,” said Dr. Servet Yatin, Provost and Chief Academic Officer of Quincy College. “Individually and collectively, there has been a deep commitment to delivering the highest-quality nursing education that our students deserve in order to position them for success in the nursing profession.”

“Full approval of our program will continue to provide Quincy College the opportunity to educate more nursing students,” said Dean of Nursing Dr. Diane Gillis. “We’re eager to build on this new foundation and create additional opportunities for those seeking an accessible, affordable pathway to a rewarding nursing career. Whether in our PN or ASN program, on our Quincy campus or in Plymouth, there has never been a more opportune time to enroll and experience the value of a Quincy College education.”