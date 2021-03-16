Quincy College Receives CDBG-CARES Funding From City Of Quincy

Quincy College President Richard DeCristofaro announced Tuesday (March 16) that enrollment is now open for an innovative workforce training and certificate program specifically targeting Quincy residents who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with Mayor Thomas Koch, the college has been awarded a total of $430,350 from the City of Quincy through a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) funds.

DeCristofaro, Koch and their staffs worked together to identify local employment needs and develop a plan to address them in partnership with Quincy College.

“The pandemic has had a devastating impact on working people throughout the county,” said DeCristofaro. “I am confident that those in our service area most effected by the pandemic will find opportunity at Quincy College.”

Koch discussed the program during his State of the City Address as part of a broader emphasis on securing the college’s future and continuing to build the school’s reputation as one of New England’s most successful workforce-training institutions.

“This program will benefit so many of our neighbors who were unduly impacted by the economic fallout of the pandemic,” he said. “This is precisely the kind of program that has long been at the heart of the college’s mission, and the city could not be more proud to support the great work of Dr. DeCristofaro and the Board of Governors in these efforts.”

The award will be used to support 120 Quincy residents who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 by providing access to workforce training or a certificate program at Quincy College. Quincy College, with campuses in Quincy and Plymouth, is operating almost entirely online during the pandemic.

“We are grateful to Mayor Koch and the Economic Development Office of the City of Quincy, for supporting Quincy College and creating new opportunities to provide academic and job placement services to City residents at no charge,” said Associate Vice President of Workforce Development Kate Lopci, M.B.A.

Approved programs under this funding include:

• $336,350 to support six certificate programs (Medical Billing and Coding, Phlebotomy, Healthcare Foundations, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), ESOL QuickBooks (non-credit), and Computer Skills for the Workplace (non-credit)

• $58,000 to support two cohorts of Home Health Aide, a non-credit certificate program.

• $36,000 to support one cohort of Substance Addiction Assistant Certificate program.

Program graduates will be placed in 24 full-time positions and 20 part-time positions in partnership with local multiservice agencies, including the South Shore MassHire Career Center and the Department of Transitional Assistance.

Enrollment is now open. For more information, contact Rhiannon Gorham, rgorham@quincycollege.edu, or by phone at 617-984-1723.