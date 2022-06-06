Quincy College Seeks Candidates For Upcoming Openings On Board Of Governors

Quincy College is seeking candidates to fill three upcoming vacancies on its 13-member Board of Governors.

Governors each serve six-year terms, act as advocates for the institution and have certain statutory governance and oversight responsibilities. They are expected to attend and participate in regular monthly Board and committee meetings (typically scheduled in the evening), participate in various College ceremonial events including Commencement and demonstrate an overall commitment to the mission and purpose of the institution.

Members of the Board of Governors must submit an annual financial disclosure form, complete ethics training, and adhere to the state’s Open Meeting Law. They are not required to be residents of the City of Quincy.

The Board’s Appointing Council encourages diversity in candidates and welcomes applications from those whose personal experiences and professional expertise will contribute positively to the College’s continued growth and success.

Candidates may apply by mail before June 30 by sending a letter expressing interest and a resume to:

Quincy College Board of Governors

c/o President’s Office

1250 Hancock Street

Quincy, MA 02169

Or candidates may submit by e-mail to qcboard@quincycollege.edu