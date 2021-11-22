Quincy College Wins Approval To Offer Bachelor’s Degree In Business Management

Quincy College has won state and accrediting-agency approvals to offer a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management, marking the successful culmination of a decade-long effort to expand its curriculum by giving students the option to earn a four-year degree in the College’s most popular program of study.

Earlier this fall, the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education (DHE) gave its approval to the College’s request to begin enrolling students in what will be the only Baccalaureate degree program at a two-year Massachusetts college. With approval from the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) – the regional accreditation agency for colleges and universities in the six-state region – the College has begun enrollment for a Baccalaureate degree and to offer third-year courses in Business Management for the semester beginning in January.

“This is unquestionably a watershed moment in the history of Quincy College,” said President Dr. Richard DeCristofaro. “Nothing is more important than strengthening our commitment to the ideals of access and affordability, and the unique opportunity to offer students a Baccalaureate degree program truly sets us apart among the state’s two-year institutions.”

“I want to acknowledge the tireless work of the College faculty, led by Provost Dr. Servet Yatin, as well as the strong support of Quincy’s legislative delegation in securing passage of a home-rule petition that paved the way for state DHE approval,” Dr. DeCristofaro said. “Our success in establishing a Baccalaureate degree program was years in the making, but we know the collective effort it required was well worth it.”

“It’s a privilege to work with such a committed faculty and dedicated staff, all of whom always place the interests of students first,” Dr. Yatin said.

Institutional, state and national data consistently demonstrate that students at two-year colleges aspire to complete four-year degrees. A 2020 survey of Quincy College students revealed that 81 percent of respondents had interest in pursuing a Bachelor’s degree at the College, results which confirmed the alignment between students and academic and administrative leaders regarding its potential value.

“My academic and administrative colleagues and I look forward to an exciting new level of engagement with our Business Management students and to providing them with more direct, guided pathways to achieve their educational goals,” Dr. Yatin said.

It is anticipated that the Business Management Bachelor’s degree program will also expand opportunity not just for community college students within the region, but also for those from across Massachusetts who are seeking easier, more affordable access to a four-year business degree.

Quincy College is a two-year, municipally affiliated community college serving approximately 4,000 students at campuses located in Quincy and Plymouth. Quincy College is an open access institution that encourages academic achievement and excellence, diversity, economic opportunity, community involvement and lifelong learning. The college currently offers 37 Associate degree programs and 32 certificate programs in a variety of disciplines.