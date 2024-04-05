Quincy Community Electricity Launching June 2024 with Rate of 13.804 ¢/kWh

Quincy will join 170 cities and towns across Massachusetts by seeking a cheaper and cleaner electric supply for residents and businesses beginning in June.

Quincy Community Electricity is a municipal aggregation program first approved by the City Council 2018 and approved by the state Department of Public Utilities earlier this year that allows the City to seek competitive bids from electric suppliers.

Quincy Community Electricity will offer three new electricity supply options to all Quincy residents and businesses. The City’s primary offering, Quincy Standard, will cost nearly 5 cents less per kilowatt-hour than the current National Grid Residential Basic Service rate while also providing an additional 10% renewable energy.

Quincy residents and businesses may also choose from two other options: Quincy Premium, which adds voluntary renewable energy (MA Class I RECs) to total 100%, and Quincy Basic which provides maximum cost-savings and meets the State minimum standards for renewable energy.

Quincy residential and business electricity customers using National Grid Basic Service supply are automatically enrolled in the Quincy Standard as of their June meter read. But participation is voluntary. Anyone that does not want to participate may opt out without penalty, either before the program begins or at any time during the program.

This month, all eligible customers will receive a Notification Letter on behalf of the City from the chosen electricity supplier for the program, Dynegy Energy Services, LLC. The letter will notify them of the upcoming enrollment and provide instructions on how to choose a different program option other than Quincy Standard or how to opt out of the program (i.e., not participate) before the program starts.

While savings are not guaranteed, officials expect Quincy Community Electricity will provide long-term price stability, with prices fixed for 42 months, until December 2027. The program will also support the growth of renewable energy here in New England because all additional renewable energy will come from “Class I” sources. Those are primarily wind and solar, all located within New England.

Electricity customers who are currently enrolled with a third-party supplier will not receive the Notification Letter and will not be automatically enrolled. These customers can voluntarily join the program but are advised to check with their current supplier in case it may charge penalties or early termination fees if they leave that supplier during the term of their contract.

Participation in Quincy Community Electricity will only change the “Supply” portion of your National Grid electricity bill. National Grid will continue to manage electricity billing, maintain poles and wires, and respond to storm outages. Customers using budget billing or receiving low-income rate discounts will continue to receive those discounts without interruption. Similarly, customers receiving net metering or other solar benefits will continue to receive those benefits.

A community meeting to answer questions about the program is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at the Kennedy Center on East Squantum Street. For more information about Quincy Community Electricity, go to www.quincycea.com or call (857) 209-7741.

The table below shows the prices for Quincy Community Electricity, compared to National Grid Basic Service. Quincy Community Electricity prices apply to all Residential, Commercial, and Industrial customers:

The program cannot guarantee savings beyond the current term of National Grid Basic Service, as stated in the table above, because future Basic Service rates are unknown. But programs such as this have historically created savings over the course of the community’s contract when compared to their utility’s Basic Service.

*Voluntary Renewable Energy is in addition to the State’s required renewable energy content for all electricity supplies. The State’s required renewable energy content is 62% in 2024. For more detail, see resources on www.quincycea.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Quincy Community Electricity? Quincy Community Electricity is our City’s new electricity supply program. It is designed to provide residents with new electricity supply and options that feature competitive prices, longer-term price stability and more renewable energy (though savings cannot be guaranteed). This program plan was submitted to the Department of Public Utilities in January 2021 and was approved in January 2024. Nearly 170 other cities and City’s in Massachusetts, including Medford, Somerville and Malden have similar programs. When does it start? The City chose Dynegy to provide the program’s electricity starting June 2024. All program prices are fixed for 43 months until December 2027. How do I participate? The answer depends on your current electricity supplier:

I am using National Grid Basic Service (most residential customers) – Anyone currently using National Grid Basic Service supply is eligible for automatic enrollment and will receive a letter in early April informing them of their options and how to opt-out (i.e. not participate) if desired. The deadline to opt-out before the program begins is May 13, 2024. Those that do not opt-out will begin receiving electricity from Quincy Community Electricity in June 2024.

(most residential customers) – Anyone currently using National Grid Basic Service supply is eligible for and will receive a letter in early April informing them of their options and how to opt-out (i.e. not participate) if desired. The deadline to opt-out before the program begins is May 13, 2024. Those that do not opt-out will begin receiving electricity from Quincy Community Electricity in June 2024. I have chosen another electricity supplier already – Anyone that has proactively chosen their own electricity supplier will not be automatically enrolled in the program; however, these customers may sign up for the program at any time (please check with your current supplier for any cancellation penalties). To join, use the form at quincycea.com or call (857) 209-7741.

Do I have to participate? Participation is voluntary. Customers may opt-out at any time, without penalty, before or after the program begins. To opt out, do any one of the following:

Return (by mail) the

opt-out card mailed to your home or business or Call Quincy’s supplier, Dynegy at (866) 220-5696 or Submit the opt-out form at quincycea.com

Will this program cost more or less than what I have now? The City’s primary offering, Quincy Standard, will cost less than the National Grid Residential Basic Service rate at launch, while also providing 10% voluntary renewable energy from New England. However, it is important to note that the City cannot guarantee savings compared to National Grid Basic Service. Quincy Community Electricity prices are fixed for 43 months through December 2027, but Basic Service prices change every six months for residential and commercial customers, and every three months for industrial customers. See table on next page for pricing of the Quincy options. Can I switch between options in Quincy’s program? You can switch between any of the Quincy options at any time. To switch, use the form at quincycea.com or call (857) 209-7741. Where does voluntary renewable energy come from? The voluntary renewable energy (i.e. the amount above and beyond the minimum required by the State) qualifies as Class I. Class I is the State’s term for new, regional renewable energy. The voluntary Class I in Quincy’s program is all located within New England and comes primarily from wind and solar projects. Why is this an automatic enrollment program? The State law that enables municipal aggregation programs like Quincy Community Electricity, M.G.L. c.164 section 134(a), specifies that these programs are opt-out. This design was intended to give a Town or City enough buying power to attract qualified suppliers and negotiate favorable prices for the community (again, recognizing that savings cannot be guaranteed). What changes if someone participates in Quincy Community Electricity? There are two parts to a National Grid electricity bill – (1) Supply and (2) Delivery. Enrolling in Quincy Community Electricity only changes the Supply part. National Grid will continue to provide all Delivery services, which includes responding to power outages. If I participate: Will I get another bill? No, there will still only be one electricity bill per month, sent by National Grid. What about Low-Income discounts or budget billing? Customers in the Low-Income rate class will continue to receive their current percentage discount on the entire electricity bill. Budget billing customers also will continue to receive budget billing for their entire bill. What about solar and net metering? Customers that receive solar electricity benefits from net metering credits, community shared solar or similar payments will continue to receive those benefits.