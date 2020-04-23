Quincy Community Health Centers To Get More Test Kits

By SCOTT JACKSON

Community health centers in Quincy and six other Bay State cities will be receiving additional kits to test for COVID-19.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced his administration was partnering with Quest Diagnostics and the Mass League of Community Health Center to increase testing through community health centers.

Community health centers in areas of high need that have the ability to increase their testing capacities will be prioritized, according to the governor’s office.

Between April 17 and Wednesday, Quest sent more than 2,255 test kits to community health centers in Boston and Brockton. The company planned to ship more than 5,000 test kits to a dozen community health centers in Boston, Brockton, Lowell, Quincy, Fall River, Provincetown and Worcester by Friday.

A total of 597 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Quincy, Mayor Thomas Koch said Wednesday, up from 542 on Monday. The mayor on Wednesday also reported the death toll now stood at 51, up from 39 on Monday.

Koch, in a video address to residents Wednesday, said almost half the deaths are related to one of the city’s nursing homes.

“For all that have passed we extend our deepest sympathies to the families because I know how difficult it is,” the mayor said. “First, you cannot be with your loved one when they are sick and dying and of course, the restrictions for wakes and funerals and so forth. These are difficult times for those families, so our hearts go out to each of them.”

Koch on Wednesday also said 221 of the 597 cases have recovered, up from 165 on Monday.

The state Department of Public Health reported an additional 1,745 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 42,944. The DPH also reported 221 new deaths Wednesday, raising the total to 2,182.