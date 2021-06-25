Quincy Councillors Approve $345.98M Budget

By SCOTT JACKSON

City councillors on Thursday approved a $345.98 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 following more than eight hours of hearings over two nights.

The new spending plan represents a $5.86 million increase over the prior budget.

Mayor Thomas Koch in May proposed a $346.65 million budget for fiscal year 2022. Councillors made two cuts totaling $668,664 to the budget before passing it, though a portion of the money that was taken from the budget could be put back in later this year.

Councillors approved the revised budget in a 7-2 vote Thursday, with Anne Mahoney and Brian Palmucci opposed.

Mahoney said she voted against the budget it was not transparent enough. She was concerned that there are a number of city employees whose salaries are funded by sources outside of the general fund including bonds, federal grants and pandemic relief money, and the general fund budget makes no reference to those positions.

“There is missing pieces to the budget and the most important thing we don’t have, and it has to change going forward, is being transparent with the number of people we have working in the city whether they are being paid through the general fund or through other things,” Mahoney said. “Those things need to be more transparent otherwise we are just not setting a real budget for people to know how we are spending money.”

Palmucci said he voted against the budget because Koch did not fund the Department of Social Justice and Equity that councillors had approved creating in January. The department, as established by ordinance, would consist of a single employee.

“I am going to vote no, and it is purely because of the unfunded position that the mayor chose to ignore this body and many, many residents about,” Palmucci said. “That is the reason I am going to vote against this budget this year despite there being so many very positive things in it that I do support.”

Councillor Noel DiBona, who voted to approve the budget, said councillors cut more from the budget this year than they have in recent years. He said it is important for the council to serve as a check and balance.

“I think the tide is changing. I think the council has gotten very strong as a group with a lot of different personalities. I thought it really shined as a group,” DiBona said. “I think it is important – the checks and balances of a true government is very important.”

Earlier on Thursday, Mahoney, Palmucci and Council President Nina Liang voted against the $882,298 budget for the mayor’s office, which is level funded from the prior budget. The budget for the mayor’s office does include a position for a diversity and inclusion officer, without assigning it a salary.

Palmucci and Liang said they voted against that budget because the Department of Social Justice and Equity was not included in Koch’s spending plan, while Mahoney cited concerns about transparency.

During that budget hearing, Chris Walker, Koch’s chief of staff, said the mayor has established a commission on diversity, inclusion and equity, which could recommend the department be funded.

“The door hasn’t closed to it. We would not have appointed a commission in the middle of this discussion to look at these issues and really drill down if anything is off the table,” Walker said. “I think he has been pretty clear about that – that nothing is off the table.”

Ward 2 Councillor Anthony Andronico asked Walker when that commission, which Koch announced he was forming on March 23, would be meeting. Andronico had cosponsored a resolution on May 3 asking for an update on the status of the commission.

“I was hoping we could actually set a hard date, because in times past the council has asked for an update and we were told it would be one or two weeks,” Andronico said during the budget hearing.

Walker said the commission is scheduled to meet July 8 and an announcement saying who is on the commission could be coming next week.

Councillors did make one change to the budget on Thursday, voting to restore $425 that had been trimmed from the Council on Aging budget Wednesday.

Ward 6 Councillor William Harris made a motion to reconsider that cut Thursday, saying he voted in favor of the cut the prior night because of technical difficulties. Palmucci, Noel DiBona, Charles Phelan Jr. and David McCarthy joined Harris in support of restoring those funds.

In addition to approving the general fund budget, councillors on Thursday unanimously approved the water and sewer enterprise fund budgets.

The sewer enterprise fund budget for fiscal year 2022 is $26.53 million, up from $25.64 million. The water enterprise fund budget for fiscal year 2022 is $21.44 million, up from $18.59 million.