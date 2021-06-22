Quincy Councillors Approve $475M Pension Bond

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy city councillors on Monday approved Mayor Thomas Koch’s request to use a $475 million bond to cover Quincy’s outstanding pension liabilities.

Councillors voted 6-3 in favor of the bond, with six votes being the minimum amount of support the measure needed to pass.

The bond’s fate appeared uncertain after the council’s finance committee voted 5-3 to give a positive reccomendation to the measure on June 14. While a simple majority vote was enough to move the bond out of committee, six votes were needed for final approval at a regular council session.

Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. did not vote on the measure during the June 14 committee meeting but did vote on Monday. Phelan, who worked as the city’s IT director until his retirement in 2018, on Monday said he did not participate in the June 14 committee meeting or a previous committee session because he was waiting to see if he had to recuse himself from the matter. Phelan told his colleagues the city solicitor’s office had informed him late last week that he was able to vote on the matter.

“I want to make it clear that at the last meeting, I was in the meeting, but I did not participate. At that time, the last two meetings, I had put a letter into the solicitor’s office to seek an opinion, where I get a check from the retirement board, whether or not it was within state law for me to vote on it,” Phelan said.

“On Friday, I received an opinion from the solicitor’s office. My pension is my pension, and I am going to make what I make for the rest of the time I am drawing a pension. Where it does not affect [that], the state says I can vote on it.”

Phelan voted in favor of the pension bond Monday along with Councillors Anthony Andronico, Noel DiBona, William Harris, David McCarthy and Brian Palmucci. Councillors Ian Cain, Nina Liang and Anne Mahoney voted in opposition.

Prior to Monday’s vote, Mahoney said she was disturbed Phelan had been cleared to participate in the matter following the June 14 committee meeting. She compared it with Koch’s decision to buy the Munroe Building, a site that could one day provide a new home for Quincy College, with pandemic relief funds after withdrawing a request to borrow money for the same purchase prior to a potential council vote.

“In the eleventh hour, the game has changed, and that is what Quincy does best – changing the game. It is disturbing to me – the optics look terrible. I know that many of you do not care about the optics, you think people aren’t paying attention, but they are,” Mahoney said.

“We couldn’t get Quincy College passed…and now we are going to spend pandemic money to buy a building. We couldn’t get this passed, so in the eleventh hour all of a sudden other councillors can come up and vote.”

In response, Phelan said he wanted to stick to the issues. He said he supported the pension bond because, without it, the city would spend more and more each year to cover the unfunded pension liabilities.

“If you could go from 7.5 to 2 percent interest, and you had a house or a business, you would go for that,” Phelan said. “If we don’t do anything, it is going to erode the budget.”

Massachusetts currently requires communities to fully fund unfunded pension liabilities – which were accrued when municipal employees did not contribute a substantial amount of their pay toward pensions – by 2037.

Quincy had paid down its unfunded pension liabilities through the annual budget. The budget for the current fiscal year, FY21, included $32.18 million for pensions. Eric Mason, the city’s finance director, previously told the council that expense could grow to $62.9 million in FY36 if the bond were not approved.

At the June 14 meeting, Chris Walker, Koch’s chief of staff, said the $475 million would be invested in the Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management (PRIM) Board’s Pension Reserves Investment Trust (PRIT). The PRIT contains more than $90 billion in assets and its other clients include Massachusetts state employees, the Massachusetts Teachers’ Retirement System, and the Boston Teachers’ Union.

Following that announcement, councillors amended the bond to include language that the funds must be invested with PRIM. At that same meeting, councillors also amended the bond order to limit the life of the bond to no more than 20 years after several councillors said a 30-year bond would extend the payments too far past the 2037 deadline to fully fund pensions.

Walker on Monday told councillors that Rick Manley, the city’s outside bond counsel, was concerned the 20-year limit could harm the city when it goes out to seek the bond.

“He felt that it could constrict the city in a number of ways,” Walker said. “For example, if the city was negotiating, the best deal for the city could be 21 years, could be 22 years, could be 24 years.”

Palmucci then proposed an amendment to the order, which the states the bond be “for a period of 20 years or such longer term as to not exceed 30 years following consultation with the Executive Office of Administration and Finance.”

“Essentially what that says is we want it to be 20 years, however it can’t be 30 years, and it can only be more than 20 years if the administration is working in consultation with the state Executive Office of Administration and Finance,” Palmucci said. “I believe that strikes a balance between what bond advisors are saying as well as what the sentiment of the body is.”

Palmucci’s amendment was approved in a 7-1 vote Monday, with Mahoney opposed and Cain voting present.

City councillors had held off on reviewing Koch’s proposed $346.65 million budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1, while they were vetting the pension proposal. The budget was drafted based on the assumption the pension proposal would pass and revisions may have been required had the bond been rejected.

The council’s finance committee will hold a series of departmental budget hearings Wednesday and Thursday to review the budget. Both meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Liang, the council president, on Monday said a special meeting of the full council could be held later Thursday to approve the final budget. A special meeting is required because Monday’s meeting was the last regularly scheduled council session before councillors recess for the summer.