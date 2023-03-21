Quincy Councillors Concerned Over Conditions At Two CVS Stores

By SCOTT JACKSON

City councillors on Monday raised concerns about conditions at two of the CVS stores in Quincy – one in North Quincy and the other in Quincy Point – and asked representatives from the pharmacy giant to appear at a future meeting to address issues at those locations.

Ward 6 Councillor William Harris on Monday introduced a resolution expressing concerns about conditions at the CVS located at 321 Quincy Shore Dr. After Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy said he shares similar concerns about conditions at the CVS at 626 Southern Arty., Harris’ resolution was amended to reference both of those locations.

The amended resolution passed unanimously.

Speaking during the meeting, Harris said the CVS store on Quincy Shore Drive is an important part of the community and has great employees, but concerns that he, other city officials and residents raised about conditions on site have gone unanswered since the fall.

“We just couldn’t get CVS folks to do the right thing,” he said.

Harris showed his colleagues photographs showing damaged fences around the dumpsters outside the store, a rat and rodent burrows, and issues with traffic circulation in and out of the parking lot. Other photographs showed the wooden fence that separates the store from neighboring homes in a state of disrepair, including sections that had fallen down.

“I’m sure CVS has enough money to maintain this property much better,” Harris said. “CVS has not responded to multiple requests to resolve these issues over months – phone calls, emails, directive from neighbors and obviously city officials.”

The resolution calls upon “representatives from the CVS Corporation [to] appear before the Quincy City Council to address these complaints, answer to why they have not been resolved, and provide a clear plan to ensure these matters are resolved.”

Following Harris’ presentation, McCarthy said he has concerns about the CVS on Southern Artery in his ward.

“I have my own pet peeve with CVS on Southern Artery. It’s just same as the Councillor Harris – maybe not as bad traffic problems, but the dumpster, the debris in the back. I’ve had Inspectional Services down on Southern Artery numerous times just trying to get them to fence it in, to move it, and they’ve kind of blown us of,” McCarthy said.

The city has attempted to clean up the area around the store, like the Souther Tide Mill site, only for debris from the CVS parking lot to blow over there, McCarthy added.

“It does make for a blighted situation down there at the Souther Tide Mill that is an area that we’re trying to clean up,” he said. “I would love to have CVS talk a little bit in front of us about that location.”