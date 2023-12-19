Quincy Councillors OK Downtown Land Deal

By SCOTT JACKSON

City councillors on Monday unanimously signed off on a land disposition agreement that will help set the stage for a mixed-use development on the former Ross Lot in Quincy Center featuring up to 325 residential units and 20,000 square feet of retail space, including a specialty grocer.

The developer behind the project hopes to break ground before next summer.

The land disposition agreement (LDA) between the city and Hingham-based Atlantic Development allows the city to sell a 66,244-square-foot parcel of land, including a portion of the former Ross Lot as well as a section of Parkingway that is to be discontinued, to the developer for $7.3 million. The agreement also gives the developer easements for ground-level parking on 55,838 square feet of city-owned land, including the parcel at 119 Parkingway, currently home to IHOP and Health Express.

At a Dec. 13 committee hearing on the LDA, James Fatseas, the city’s planning director, called the agreement the second step in a three-step process to clear the way for the redevelopment of the site. The first step was land assemblage, he said, including the eminent domain taking of 119 Parkingway for $9.45 million in November. The third step will be the City Council review of a financial package to pay for construction of a new 800-car municipal garage that will be located at 119 Parkingway; Fatseas said that package will be submitted to the council in early 2024.

The mixed-use development is also subject to review by the Planning Board.

DJ MacKinnon, the president of Atlantic Development, told the committee the site his firm plans to redevelop is a great location.

“We find this proposal, this site, from our standpoint to be a great location in the city,” he said on Dec. 13. “We are at the point where we can advance our proposal, which we feel meets many of the city’s needs. We’re proposing a mixed-use development with specialty grocery at ground level along with other retail, a housing component and a city parking garage.

“In addition to that, now is the opportunity for the city for us to pay significant real estate taxes and provide that revenue to the city.”

The 20,000 square feet of retail space along General McConville Way and Hannon Parkway would include a 14,435-square-foot specialty grocery store, a 3,000-square-foot bank and a 2,500-square-foot restaurant. Six stories of residential units would be located above the ground-level retail spaces.

MacKinnon told city councillors he hopes to begin construction on site before the summer of 2024. The grocery store would be able to open 12 to 18 months later, he said, followed by the residential components of the project.

The municipal parking garage would be located behind the development on what is now 119 Parkingway. According to the land disposition agreement, the developer will be responsible for designing and constructing the garage. The city will pay the costs associated with the design and construction of the garage, following a guaranteed maximum price contract. A similar process was used to construct the municipally owned Kilroy Square Garage on the former Hancock Lot; the developer of the adjacent Chestnut Place was responsible for building that parking structure.

The city and developer would enter into a lease agreement for the garage that would allow the developer to use spaces within the structure. Based on his company’s experience with The Abby – the mixed-use development at the North Quincy MBTA station – MacKinnon said the residential development on the Ross Lot would likely need 300 spaces for the 325 residential units.

Chris Walker, the chief of staff to Mayor Thomas Koch, on Dec. 13 said city officials are still working through the financial package that will be submitted to councillors next year to pay for the garage’s construction. The 715-car Kilroy Square Garage cost $46 million to build, he noted.

Parking for the grocery store and other retail uses would be provided in a surface-level lot at 119 Parkingway. The surface lot would have capacity for roughly 130 vehicles.

During Monday’s meeting, Councillor Anne Mahoney asked if, once the LDA were approved, officials could confirm the specialty grocer included in the development would be a Trader Joe’s as has been rumored since the project was first announced in October. Fatseas said certain confidentiality agreements remain in place.

“I wouldn’t choose to speculate, but an awful lot of time, effort and planning and money has been poured into this process with an expectation,” Fatseas added.

Mahoney said she was happy to support the new project on the Ross Lot and was hopeful that Trader Joe’s would be part of the development.

“I would like to set the record straight, because there is some speculation that I voted no for a Trader Joe’s to come to Quincy and I’ve never voted no for Trader Joe’s to come to Quincy,” Mahoney said.

“Because tonight is my last meeting, I would like to set that record straight, that I never vote for Trader Joe’s not to come here. I am very happy to support this development and hope that Trader Joe’s does come.”

Council President Noel DiBona said the city put the infrastructure in place to make the new development possible.

“The infrastructure’s in place for this,” he said. “The Generals Bridge is built. I know a lot of folks out there said it’s a bridge to nowhere. It’s not a bridge to nowhere.”

“We’re in the next phase,” DiBona added, “and I’m looking forward to moving in the right direction, moving our city forward for our taxes and our tax base. I think it’s a perfect location. I think the location on the corner there is going to catch the eye of all those folks going through that particular area.”