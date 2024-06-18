Quincy Councillors OK Raises For Themselves, Mayor

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy city councillors on Monday approved raises of roughly $15,000 for themselves and also gave final approval to a $134,000 raise for Mayor Thomas Koch. In addition, they signed off on the $424.13 million budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.

Koch on May 20 introduced separate ordinances to increase the mayor’s salary from $150,900 to $285,000 and to raise the salary of each of the nine city councillors from $29,800 to $47,500, both effective on Jan. 1. The councillors approved the new mayoral salary as proposed and $44,500 salaries for themselves, cutting $3,000 from Koch’s proposal.

During a meeting of the council’s finance committee on Monday, Councillor Noel DiBona said the position entails not only being a city councillor, but also being involved in the community. He said that two members of the city’s delegation on Beacon Hill are former city councillors, as is the sheriff of Norfolk County. Other councillors in recent years have gone on to serve as a judge, a clerk magistrate, and department heads in the city.

“Basically, the position of the City Council has to be valued,” DiBona said. “It’s not only for us, it’s for the people before us and the people that are going to be after us. I know that folks up here are very involved in the community. It’s not just the job, it’s not just the position, it’s being involved in the community out there and I think every one of us up here do it and the many people before us do it. I believe we need to continue to have that moving forward.”

In addition, DiBona said that two years ago members of the Quincy School Committee received raises of $11,000, increasing their salaries from $9,000 each to $20,000.

Following DiBona’s comments, Ward 2 Councillor Richard Ash made a motion to cut $3,000 from the proposed salary of $47,500. That cut was approved in a 7-2 vote, with Ward 5 Councillor Daniel Minton and Ward 6 Councillor William Harris opposed. Councillors then voted 7-2 along the same lines to give the salary ordinance a positive recommendation out of committee. When it came up for final approval later in the evening, councillors passed the salary ordinance in a 9-0 vote.

Councillors on June 3 gave preliminary approval to the ordinance raising the mayor’s salary from $150,900 to $285,000 – Harris had objected to the ordinance relative to councillors’ salaries when it was introduced on May 20, which is why that item was not discussed on June 3. The finance committee voted 7-1, with Minton opposed and Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain not in attendance, to give the $285,000 salary a positive recommendation on June 3. When it came up for final approval on Monday, the vote was 9-0.

Minton on Tuesday said his yes votes to give the raises final approval were due to a misunderstanding. Minton said he would have preferred salaries of $230,000 for the mayor and $38,000 for each councillor, a position he had stated on June 3.

“My purpose in writing this letter is to explain my position on the City Council and Mayoral raises which were recently approved. Early in the process, at the City Council meeting I strongly said in a prepared statement my recommendation for City Councilor pay raises to be $38,000, not the $47,000 that was suggested. For the Mayor position, I supported $230,000, not the $285,000. I also spoke of creating a better system. My position has never changed during this process,” Minton said in an email.

“During the June 17th meeting, I voted No for the City Council raise at the Finance Committee portion of the meeting. At the end of the meeting, there was misunderstanding on my part, due to confusion in the wording. Like many others that I have heard from, I believed that the raise issue was being pushed ahead to the first September meeting so I voted for in favor for that – the pushing forward to September. Inadvertently, much to my chagrin, I was voting for the raises. I take full responsibility and want to apologize to my constituents and would like it known, I still stand by my lowered raise recommendations. Unfortunately, my lone vote had no bearing on the final results.”

The $285,000 salary will make Koch one of the highest-paid mayors in the United States, eclipsing the $207,000 salary of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the $258,000 salary of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Karen Bass of Los Angeles and London Breed of San Francisco have higher salaries of $301,000 and $357,000, respectively.

Cain, who is the council president, on Monday introduced a proposed ordinance that would put in place a process to adjust and review the salaries of the mayor and city councillors.

“There’s been a lot of conversation about all these compensation packages over the last couple weeks and I think one of the greatest glaring issues that has been outlined through these proposals is that there had been no existing clarifications of salaries through general ordinances through these positions,” Cain said, later adding “We don’t want anyone who is sitting in these seats to have to go through a process like this again.”

The proposed ordinance states the salaries of the mayor and city councillors shall be adjusted annually based on the percentage change in the consumer price index for the Boston region over the preceding 12 months. It would also create a process where an independent salary review committee – consisting of three members appointed by the City Council – would review those salaries every five years, and states that “any proposed changes to the salary adjustment mechanism or additional salary increases” for the mayor or city councillors “must be presented at a public hearing before final approval by the City Council.” In addition, the mayor’s salary could be subject to performance-based adjustments, with the council responsible for setting those metrics.

The proposed ordinance was referred to the council’s ordinance committee and could be discussed in the fall.

After giving final approval to the raises for themselves and the mayor, councillors unanimously passed a $424.13 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2025, which begins July 1. The budget was amended so that it includes those raises, which take effect on Jan. 1. The raises were not included in the budget Koch put forward on May 6.

The $424.13 million budget for fiscal year 2025 represents an increase of $18.44 million or 4.54 percent over the fiscal year 2024 budget of $405.69 million. The increase between fiscal years 2024 and 2025 is less than the $33 million or 8.8 percent increase seen between fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

Councillors on Monday also approved the sewer and water enterprise fund budgets in a pair of unanimous votes. The sewer budget will increase from $29.22 million in FY24 to $30.04 million in FY25 and the water budget will rise from $23.86 million to $26.27 million.