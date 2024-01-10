Quincy Democratic City Committee To Host Seventh Annual ‘Day Of Service’ On Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday

This Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Quincy Democratic City Committee and volunteers from all across the South Shore will gather together at the Richard J. Koch Park & Recreation Complex at 1 Merrymount Parkway to prepare bagged lunches for delivery to Father Bill’s & Mainspring, an area shelter for the homeless.

“We think the best way to honor Dr. King’s legacy is to provide for our neighbors in need,” said QDCC Chair Alicia Gardner. Last year’s event had over 30 volunteers of all ages coming together to make over 300 bagged lunches for the shelter, along with children taking part in MLK Day artwork.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. In addition to volunteering to make lunches on the day, volunteers are also needed to deliver the lunches to Yawkey Housing Resource Center and MainSpring House during the week. All locations are ADA accessible, and anyone who wishes to attend can RSVP at https://bit.ly/QDCCMLK2024.

For further information, visit the Quincy Democratic City Committee website at QuincyDems.com.