Quincy Democrats To Hold Day Of Service Monday

The Quincy Democratic City Committee and volunteers from all across the South Shore will gather together Monday at the Stop and Shop Community Room at 65 Newport Avenue to prepare bagged lunches for delivery to Father Bill’s & Mainspring, an area shelter for the homeless.

The group is organizing the day of service in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We think the best way to honor Dr. King’s legacy is to provide for our neighbors in need,” said QDCC Chair Alicia Gardner. “This is the first of many service-oriented events that the Quincy Democrats will host this year. Anyone who would like to donate some of their time is welcome to participate!”

This will be the second year of the service project. Last year’s event had over 25 volunteers of all ages coming together to make over 200 bagged lunches for the shelter.

“Whatever your political affiliation, Quincy is a community,” said Rep. Bruce Ayers, a Quincy Democrat. “By coming together and helping one another, we show that even as our city grows and changes, our civic values of service, compassion and altruism remain the same.”

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 20. Volunteers with transportation are encouraged to assist with bringing the bagged lunches from the Stop and Shop Community Room to Father Bill’s starting at 1 p.m.

All locations are ADA accessible, and anyone who wishes to attend can RSVP by visiting the Quincy Democratic City Committee web site at quincydems.com.