Quincy Dog Park On Quarry Street Opens

Mayor Thomas P. Koch announces the official opening of Quincy’s first City dog park. The park is centrally located on Quarry Street and includes three separate areas for active dogs of all sizes, small dogs and senior dogs. It is equipped with shelter pavilions, benches and watering stations.

The Stanton Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting the welfare of dogs and strengthening the human/dog bond, granted the City of Quincy $247,500 towards the park’s design and construction costs.

“The new dog park offers our community a dedicated and safe environment for dogs to exercise and for people to socialize with other pet owners and enjoy time outdoors,” Koch said. “The park is situated at the top of the hill so the area has a beautiful view and peaceful feel.”

As a reminder to the community, in accordance with Governor Charlie Baker’s guidelines for the state of Massachusetts, the City of Quincy requires face masks and the practice of proper social distancing while enjoying this new space with their pets. The use of a mask does not replace important social distancing measures. Individuals must continue to maintain more than six feet of distance from other people, wash hands regularly with soap and water and stay home when sick.

The 20-acre parcel will also be home to the future Quincy Animal Shelter/Quincy Police Canine Unit and Animal Control.