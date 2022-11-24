Quincy Downs North 40-35 In Thriller To Win 90th City Football Championship

Quincy Presidents head football coach Kevin Carey receives the City Football Championship Trophy from Supt. Kevin Mulvey after Quincy defeated North Quincy 40-35 in the 90th Thanksgiving Football Game Thursday at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium. Thursday’s win marked Quincy’s first over NQ since 2019. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Quincy’s Jacey Ham scored the winning touchdown on a 5-yard TD pass from quarterback Andrew Novak with 3:35 remaining in the fourth quarter. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
North Quincy quarterback Charlie Baker scored the Raiders’ second touchdown on a 5-yard run to make it a 21-14 Quincy lead in the third quarter. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
North Quincy running back Nate Caldwell returned a kick 80 yards for the Raiders first touchdown in the second quarter. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Quincy wide receiver hauls in a 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Andrew Novak for the first Presidents touchdown against North Quincy early in the first quarter. Defending for the Raiders is Will Conley. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Quincy’s Eric Lomanno raises the City Football Championship Trophy as he and his teammates celebrate the Presidents’ 40-35 win over North Quincy in the 90th Thanksgiving Football Game between the two high schools at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium. Lomanno caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Andrew Novak in the victory. More coverage in the Dec. 1st issue of The Quincy Sun. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
