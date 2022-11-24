Quincy Downs North 40-35 In Thriller To Win 90th City Football Championship November 24, 2022 Quincy Presidents head football coach Kevin Carey receives the City Football Championship Trophy from Supt. Kevin Mulvey after Quincy defeated North Quincy 40-35 in the 90th Thanksgiving Football Game Thursday at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium. Thursday’s win marked Quincy’s first over NQ since 2019. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy’s Jacey Ham scored the winning touchdown on a 5-yard TD pass from quarterback Andrew Novak with 3:35 remaining in the fourth quarter. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy quarterback Charlie Baker scored the Raiders’ second touchdown on a 5-yard run to make it a 21-14 Quincy lead in the third quarter. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy running back Nate Caldwell returned a kick 80 yards for the Raiders first touchdown in the second quarter. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy wide receiver hauls in a 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Andrew Novak for the first Presidents touchdown against North Quincy early in the first quarter. Defending for the Raiders is Will Conley. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy’s Eric Lomanno raises the City Football Championship Trophy as he and his teammates celebrate the Presidents’ 40-35 win over North Quincy in the 90th Thanksgiving Football Game between the two high schools at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium. Lomanno caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Andrew Novak in the victory. More coverage in the Dec. 1st issue of The Quincy Sun. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Share this!