Quincy Educators To Rally Thursday

Members of the Quincy Education Association will rally outside of Quincy City Hall on Thursday and publicly respond to what they say is misleading and inaccurate statements regarding their contract negotiations from Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch and Quincy School Committee Vice Chair Frank Santoro sent to the community via Quincy Public Schools resources.

In a press advisory released Thursday morning, the QEA said:

“Mayor Koch has stated recently ‘[Quincy Educators] just want to go on strike.’ Mayor Koch, Chair of the Quincy School Committee, has attended zero bargaining sessions with members of the Quincy Education Association to date. Quincy educators are seeking:

Modern parental leave that lets us care for our children just as we care each day for the children of Quincy

Time in the day to support our most vulnerable students and their families

Compensation that allows QPS to recruit talented new educators and retains experienced educators who’ve dedicated their careers to our community.”

Quincy educators, family members, parents and supporters will rally after school Thursday (March 9th) on the Hancock-Adams Common in front of City Hall at 3:15 p.m., speaking to begin at 3:30p.m.