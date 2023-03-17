Quincy Educators Vote 98% No Confidence In Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch

Members of the Quincy Education Association overwhelmingly passed a vote of no confidence in Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch March 16.

For over 190 days, Quincy educators have worked under an expired contract. The union, comprised of nearly 900 members, had one-on-one conversations with its members over the last few weeks.

Ninety-eight percent of members agreed to support the Quincy Education Association’s position of no confidence in Mayor Koch. These negotiations have shattered our confidence in Mayor Koch’s ability to lead and have created low morale amongst Quincy Public School educators, the QEA said in a press release issued Friday morning.

“Our working conditions directly impact the learning conditions of Quincy’s students,” said QEA President Gayle Carvalho. “Today’s vote by our members, across all 19 school buildings, demonstrates how deeply dismayed Quincy educators are at the lack of urgency demonstrated by Mayor Koch to address these pressing concerns in our public schools.”

The QEA is seeking:

Compensation that will allow Quincy Public Schools to remain a competitive district for the recruitment of new educators and the retention of veteran educators.

Modern and reasonable parental leave that allows Quincy educators to care for their newest family members. We are asking the district to cover two weeks of this leave and for educators to have the right to fund the remainder out of their leave out of their accrued time.

Time in the day to support educators’ most vulnerable students and their families by providing adequate staffing and preparation time, particularly for those educators who currently have no protected time in the day.

The Quincy Education Association is comprised of the nearly 900 certified educators in Quincy Public Schools who negotiate collective bargaining agreements with the city of Quincy.