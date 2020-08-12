Quincy Fire Department Promotions: 2 Deputy Chiefs, 4 Captains, 5 Lieutenants August 12, 2020 Kevin P. Bythrow (left) and Steven P. Baylis (right) are sworn in as the newest Quincy Fire Department deputy chiefs at a ceremony Wednesday in the Great Hall of the James R. McIntyre Government Center (old City Hall). Looking on is Mayor Thomas Koch as City Clerk Nicole Crispo administers the oath. Four new fire captains and five new fire lieutenants were also promoted at the ceremony. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Newly promoted Quincy Fire Deputy Chiefs Kevin P. Bythrow (second from left) and Steven P. Baylis (second from right) with Quincy Fire Chief Joseph Jackson (far left) and Mayor Thomas Koch (far right) after the new deputy chiefs were sworn in Wednesday. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth New Quincy Fire Captains (second from left) Jeffrey M. Baldock, Keith Lentini, Timothy A. Marks and Michael Palaza with Chief Joseph Jackson and Mayor Thomas Koch at Wednesday’s swearing in ceremony. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth New Quincy Fire Lieutenants (second from left) Paul F. Halloran, Jr.; Derek Monroe, Nicholas Levins, Joseph Ceurvels and Michael Kerr with Chief Joseph Jackson and Mayor Thomas Koch at Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony in the Great Hall of the James R. McIntyre Government Center (old City Hall). Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Share this!