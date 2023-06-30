Quincy Firefighters, Police Officers Promoted At City Hall Ceremonies

By SCOTT JACKON

A total of 15 Quincy firefighters and police officers – with more 270 years of combined service – were promoted during a pair of ceremonies Friday afternoon.

The five firefighters and ten police officers received their promotions at back-to-back ceremonies held inside the McIntyre Government Center, with dozens of their family, friends and collogues in attendance. City Clerk Nicole Crispo swore in each of the officers, who then received pins from members of their families.

First up were the promotions for the Quincy Fire Department. Mark Kennedy was promoted to the rank of captain from lieutenant and William Kelley, Wendell Cosgrove, David DeYoung and Joseph Verlicco were all promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

The firefighters were promoted one day before the department brings Ladder 4 back into service after more than 30 years, Fire Chief Joseph Jackson noted. The new ladder company will be based out of the Houghs Neck firehouse on Sea Street, along with Engine 6, effective Saturday, which is the start of the new fiscal year.

The promotions for the Quincy Police Department followed shortly thereafter. James Flaherty and Ralph Willard were both promoted to captain from lieutenant. Four officers – James Parisi, Brian Flaherty, Joseph Lencki and David Pacino – were promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. An additional four officers – Christian Donovan, Christopher McDermott, Thomas Pepdjonovic and Michael Dougan – were promoted to sergeant.

The promotions in the Police Department will fill vacancies created by retirements as well as the promotion of Mark Kennedy to police chief one week prior. The police chief said the two new captains, Flaherty and Willard, would take charge of the department’s special operations and traffic units, respectively.