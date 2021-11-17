Quincy Firefighters Put Out Early Morning Blaze

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy firefighters extinguished a fire inside a two-level garage in North Quincy early Wednesday morning.

The department was called to the garage at 231 West Squantum St. around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Deputy Chief Timothy Burchill. He credited firefighters for their quick response.

“We got things under control rather quickly an everything went very smooth,” Burchill said.

Burchill described the structure as a two-level garage, with a bedroom and game room on the second floor. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire began in the attic space within the garage, Burchill said. The Fire Department’s fire prevention bureau was probing the cause of the fire as of 11 a.m. Wednesday; Burchill said it was likely electrical in origin.

The Quincy Police Department launched its own investigation following the fire, Burchill said. A spokesperson for the Police Department was not immediately available for comment Wednesday morning.