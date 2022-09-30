Quincy Food Festival Truck Cancelled

By SCOTT JACKSON

The annual Quincy Food Truck & Music Festival scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled because of inclement weather, city officials announced Friday on social media.

“Due to this afternoon’s changing weather forecast for Saturday, the food truck and music festival is cancelled for tomorrow,” officials posted on the city of Quincy Twitter account.

“Stay tuned for the City’s upcoming November/December events schedule to be confirmed soon.”

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to move into the region on Saturday, bringing rain and gusty winds to the area south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.