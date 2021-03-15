Quincy Getting $46.3 Million From Federal Stimulus

By SCOTT JACKSON

The city of Quincy is poised to receive $46.3 million from the latest federal stimulus package to help offset revenue shortfalls incurred because of the pandemic.

Congress last week approved the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on March 11.

At a City Hall press conference Monday, Mayor Thomas Koch, U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch and Massachusetts House Speaker Ronald Mariano said Quincy would receive $46.3 million from the package.

During the current fiscal year, Koch said the city did not make any cuts to municipal services or lay off employees and as a result incurred a $20 million revenue shortfall that the infusion of federal cash will help pay down.

“This is going to go to good use,” Koch said of the $46.3 million. “This past year, working with the City Council, we kept a stable city if you will. We opted not to make major cuts, we opted not to layoff and add to the burden on the economy, but that cost us more than $20 million.

“This is going to help us stabilize our city’s finances so that we can continue to go forward in a robust way.”

About half of the funds will pay for this year’s revenue shortfall, while the city can use the remaining money to offset future deficits.

“We have to balance the budget each year, so a good half of it is going to help us stabilize,” Koch said. “This money is through 2024, so we are allowed to project the next few years where our shortfalls will be and plan for that, so that we are not back in the same boat.”

Lynch said the money can also be spent to pay for costs that arose in light of the pandemic. It cannot, however, be used to cut taxes.

“The city has great discretion in terms of how they would spend the money as long as it is meant to either replace revenues that would have been earned but for the pandemic or other needs that have been driven by the impact of the pandemic,” he stated.

“The only one strong limitation in this bill is that cities and towns may not use this to reduce taxes.”

The funding should be available within 60 days, Lynch added.

The stimulus package includes a number of other items. They include direct payments of $1,400 to Americans who make less than $75,000; an extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits through Sept. 6; $27.8 billion for rental assistance; $10 billion in aid for homeowners; and an expansion of the child tax credit.

“This bill, the American Rescue Plan, is the largest anti-poverty and the largest child-poverty assistance bill we have passed in about 50 years,” Lynch said, adding that it would have a huge impact on those most impacted by the pandemic.

Also included in the bill is $350 billion to help keep first responders and other essential workers on the job; $130 billion to reopen K to 12 schools; $20 billion for vaccine distribution; and $7.6 billion for community health centers.

In addition, the package includes new funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, a program created by the 2020 CARES Act to offer loans to qualifying businesses. It also includes $28.6 billion for restaurants.

Mariano said the state has taken some measures to assist small businesses amid the pandemic, “but they pale in comparison to what can be done with what the congressman is delivering today.”