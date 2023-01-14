Quincy Girls’ Basketball Defeats Plymouth North, Improves To 8-1 January 14, 2023 SOPHOMORE ALYSSA HOPPS goes up for two points against Plymouth North Friday night. Hopps scored a game-high 14 points as the Presidents defeated the Eagles 57-24 to improve to 8-1 on the season. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth SENIOR HELENA MIDDLETON tosses a three-pointer for the Presidents. Middleton scored nine points in Quincy’s 57-24 win over Plymouth North Friday night. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth SENIOR CAPTAIN Caroline Campbell pushes the ball up court as the Presidents fast break against Plymouth North. Heading up court is sophomore Alyssa Hopps. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth SENIOR CAPTAIN Caroline Tracey scored seven points in Quincy’s 57-24 win over Plymouth North Friday night. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth SENIOR LENA WALDRON drives to the net for Quincy in the Presidents’ 57-24 win over Plymouth North Friday night. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth SOPHOMORE NIAMH GENDRON glides to the basket for two of her 7 points in Quincy’s 57-24 win over Plymouth North Friday night. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth JUNIOR PAIGE MANN drives for a layup against Plymouth North. Quincy defeated the Eagles 57-24 Friday night to improve to 8-1. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth QUINCY’S (from left to right) Caroline Tracey, Lena Waldron and Niamh Gendron have Plymouth North’s Carly Fernandez well covered. Quincy’s defense was rock solid against Plymouth North as the Presidents posted a 57-24 win over the Eagles Friday night. The Quincy girls were one of three local high school basketball teams that won Friday night. The Quincy boys’ basketball team notched their first win of the season defeating Plymouth North on the road, 64-59. Danny Adams led the Presidents’ offense with 28 points. The North Quincy boys’ basketball team improved to 7-2 with a 68-42 home win over Marshfield. NQ’s Zach Taylor led the Raiders’ offense with 29 points. The North Quincy girls’ basketball team bowed to Marshfield on the road, 51-41. The Quincy and North Quincy girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will play a doubleheader Friday, Jan. 20 at Quincy High School. Girls game starts at 5 p.m. followed by the boys game at 7 p.m. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Share this!