Quincy Girls Basketball Downs North, Qualifies For State Tournament January 21, 2023 Quincy senior captain Caroline Campbell scored a game-high 15 points as the Presidents defeated North Quincy 60-36 at QHS Friday night. With the win, the 10-1 Presidents qualified for the MIAA statewide tournament. The Raiders fell to 4-8 on the season. Defending for North are (from left to right) junior Jillian Jaehnig, junior captain Ava Bryan and senior Marybeth Smith. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy senior captain Caroline Tracey scored 11 points in the Presidents' 60-36 win over North Quincy. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy senior captain Lena Waldron scored 11 points in the Presidents' 60-36 win over North Quincy Jan. 20 at Quincy High School. The victory was the 10th for the Presidents and earned the team a spot in the MIAA statewide tournament. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy junior Molly Toland drives to the basket against the Quincy Presidents. Toland scored a team-high 11 points in the Raiders' 60-36 loss to their cross-town rival. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy junior Caroline O'Donnell eyes a basket for the Raiders as she is guarded by Quincy sophomore Alyssa Hopps. O'Donnell tossed in six points for the Raiders. Hopps scored 12 points for the Presidents. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy junior Mary Saccoach drives to the basket for the Raiders. Defending for the Presidents are sophomore Lilliana Catrambone and Niamh Gendron. More coverage in the Jan. 26th issue of The Quincy Sun. Quincy and North Quincy will play again Friday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. at North Quincy High School. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth