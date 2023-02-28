Quincy Girls’ Basketball Tournament Game Postponed To Wednesday

The Quincy High School girls’ basketball Preliminary Round Div. 1 tournament game scheduled for Tuesday evening has been postponed to Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the QHS gym. The Presidents will play Doherty Memorial High School which is located in Worcester.

Worcester Public Schools were closed Tuesday due to the snowstorm and Worcester school officials would not allow the team to travel to Quincy Tuesday. As a result, the tournament game was postponed to Wednesday.

Quincy Public Schools were open Tuesday.

Quincy girls’ basketball (16-4) earned the 27 seed in Division 1 tournament. Doherty Memorial (11-7) is the 38 seed in Div. 1.

The winner of Wednesday’s night game will travel to 6th-seed Framingham (14-6). Game time and date to be announced.

Two other local high school winter teams have qualified for state tournament action.

NORTH QUINCY BOYS BASKETBALL

North Quincy boys basketball (15-6) earned the 11th seed in Division 2. The Raiders will host 22-seed Whitman-Hanson (12-9) in the Round of 32 Friday, March 3rd at 6:30 p.m. at the North Quincy HS gym.

NORTH QUINCY BOYS HOCKEY

North Quincy boys hockey (5-14-1) earned the 21 seed in Division 3. The Raiders will travel to play #12 Dracut (15-4-1) in the Round of 32. The game is set for Thursday, March 2nd at 5 p.m. at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell.

Here is the link to the full brackets: https://miaa.net/tournament-brackets/