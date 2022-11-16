Quincy Goes For Healey In Governor’s Race; Local Legislators Reelected

By SCOTT JACKSON

Maura Healey carried Quincy in the recent state election en route to becoming Massachusetts’ governor-elect, and the city’s local legislators easily turned aside challengers to win new terms.

Quincy voters also backed the winners in the remaining statewide contests in the Nov. 8 election and the binding referendums on the ballot.

Healey, a Democrat and the state’s attorney general for the past eight years, received 19,400 votes in Quincy. Her Republican opponent, former state representative Geoff Diehl, polled 9,868 votes in Quincy. Libertarian candidate Kevin Reed received 460 votes in the city.

Statewide, Healey bested Diehl 63.5 percent to 34.9 percent, according to the Associated Press.

“The people of Massachusetts have given us an historic opportunity tonight, and a mandate to act,” Healey said shortly after the race was called the night of Nov. 8.

“We’ll ignore the noise and focus every day on making a difference in their lives. Our job from day one will be to make our state more affordable… It is time for us to model the kind of leadership and collaboration and, yes, the respect that we want to see elsewhere. Because in Massachusetts we lift people up. We come together. And we lead. That’s who we are.”

The governor-elect met with outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican who opted not to seek a third term, the day after the election. Both sides said there would be a smooth transition over the coming months.

The victory makes Healey the first woman elected governor of the Bay State, and Healey and Oregon’s Tina Kotek the first openly gay women elected governor in the country. Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kimberly Driscoll, are also one of the first all-women tickets to be elected governor and lieutenant governor nationwide.

In the race to replace Healey as attorney general, Democrat Andrea Campbell polled 18,859 votes in Quincy while Republican James McMahon III received 10,418 votes in the city. Statewide, Campbell outpolled McMahon 62.6 percent to 37.4 percent. A former Boston city councillor, Campbell is the first Black woman elected to statewide office in Massachusetts.

In the race for the open auditor’s seat, Democrat Diana DiZoglio, a state senator from Methuen, received 16,056 votes in Quincy. Her Republican opponent, Anthony Amore, received 9,957 votes. Workers Party candidate Dominic Giannone III finished with 1,244 votes, Green-Rainbow candidate Gloria Caballero-Roca with 702, and Libertarian Daniel Riek with 539. In the statewide contest, DiZoglio bested Amore 54.9 percent to 38 percent.

In the race for secretary of state, Democratic incumbent William Galvin polled 20,817 votes in Quincy. His Republican opponent, Rayla Campbell, received 7,593 votes in Quincy and Green-Rainbow Party candidate Juan Sanchez finished with 941. Statewide, Galvin received 67.5 percent of the vote to Campbell’s 29.6 percent.

In the race for treasurer, Democratic incumbent Deborah Goldberg received 21,022 votes in Quincy while her opponent, Libertarian Cristina Crawford, polled 6,005. Statewide, Goldberg received 76.6 percent of the vote to Crawford’s 23.4 percent.

Two of Quincy’s four state legislators, all Democrats, faced opponents in the Nov. 8 election.

In the race for the Norfolk & Plymouth State Senate seat, incumbent John Keenan of Quincy received 20,760 votes in his hometown. His Republican opponent, Gary Innes of Hanover, received 8,031 votes in Quincy. Keenan collected 63.1 percent of the vote districtwide to Innes’ 36.9 percent en route to winning a seventh two-year term.

In the race for the Second Norfolk House District, which wholly located within Quincy, Tackey Chan outpolled Republican Sharon Cintolo 9,828 to 4,094. Chan was elected to his seventh two-year term.

“Thank you to the voters of the 2nd Norfolk district for the opportunity to continue serving you in the House of Representatives,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to championing the issues most important to my district and constituents.”

Bruce Ayers was unopposed in the First Norfolk District and polled 8,485 votes in Quincy. Ronald Mariano, the House speaker, was unopposed in the Third Norfolk District and received 3,863 votes in Quincy. Ayers won his 13th term and Mariano his 17th.

US Rep. Stephen Lynch, a South Boston Democrat, also bested his Republican opponent, Robert Burke of Milton, in the election. Lynch received 20,686 votes in Quincy to Burke’s 8,213, and finished with 69.5 percent of the vote districtwide to win his twelfth two-year term on Capitol Hill.

In the race for the District Four seat on the Governor’s Council, Democratic incumbent Christopher Iannella Jr. received 19,610 votes in Quincy to Republican Helene MacNeal’s 8,725 votes. Iannella won 71.3 percent of the vote districtwide.

In the race for county commissioner, Democrat incumbent Peter Collins polled 18,315 votes in Quincy while independent candidate Matthew Sheehan finished with 8,592. Collins was projected to win with 65.6 percent of the vote countywide.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott, both Quincy Democrats, were unopposed this year in their bids for reelection. Morrissey received 23,828 votes in Quincy and McDermott 23,217.

There were four binding ballot questions put to voters this year.

Voters approved Question 1, a proposed constitutional amendment to impose an additional 4 percent tax on income over $1 million; 52 percent of voters supported the amendment statewide. In Quincy, 15,945 voters voted yes on the question and 12,775 voted against it. The funds raised through the additional 4 percent tax are to be spent on education and transportation, subject to appropriation by lawmakers.

Voters likewise approved Question 2, which establishes a medical loss ratio for dental insurance; the proposal passed statewide with 71.4 percent of voters in favor. In Quincy, 21,007 voters voted yes while 7,760 were opposed.

Question 3, which would have made changes to the regulations for retail liquor licenses, was rejected, with 55.3 percent of voters statewide opposed. In Quincy, the no vote on Question 3 prevailed 15,958 to 13,140.

Question 4 was a referendum to repeal an existing law allowing people who cannot prove they are living in the US legally to receive state driver’s licenses by showing proof of their identity and birth date. Statewide, 53.7 percent of voters voted yes, meaning they favored retaining the law. In Quincy, 15,083 voters voted to keep the law, and 13,324 voted against it.

Voters in the Third Norfolk District – all of Ward 2, Precinct 5 in Ward 4 and Precinct 1A in Ward 5 in Quincy, plus parts of Weymouth and Holbrook – were asked to weigh in on two non-binding questions.

Quincy voters in the district backed Question 5 – which concerns single-payer healthcare – by a margin of 2,701 to 1,315. Supporters of the measure said 61 percent of voters in the entire district voted yes on Question 5.

Quincy voters in the district also backed Question 6 – which concerns transparency of legislative committees on Beacon Hill – by a margin of 3,107 to 785. Districtwide figures were not immediately available.

The figures for Quincy include additional ballots that were not included in the preliminary election results published on the night of Nov. 8. The new numbers include ballots returned to City Hall on Election Day and mail-in ballots received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 12, provided they were postmarked on or before Nov. 8. All of those ballots were tabulated Monday.

A turnout percentage for the election was not available. City Clerk Nicole Crispo on Monday night said the turnout percentage would be available after provisional ballots are processed.

The results published Monday said they were a total of 60,154 ballots cast. The ballot was two pages long, so that would mean 30,077 of the city’s approximately 66,000 voters cast ballots, a turnout of 45.5 percent, though it is possible that not all voters who voted by mail returned both pages of the ballot.