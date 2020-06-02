Quincy Graduations Won’t Happen Until Late July

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy will not be able to hold in-person ceremonies to honor the graduates of its two high schools until July 19 at the earliest under new guidelines issued by the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Supt. Richard DeCristofaro briefed the School Committee on the new guidance from the state on May 27. In addition, the superintendent and Mayor Thomas Koch said two separate ceremonies could be needed for Quincy High School given the size of its senior class.

Quincy officials have been working on plans to hold the graduation ceremonies for Quincy and North Quincy High Schools – which were originally scheduled for next week – this summer at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Mayor Thomas Koch has said each graduate would receive two tickets to give to family members who could attend the ceremony, and those in the crowd would be spaced apart in the stands to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Koch on May 27 said there is enough room for 530 to 540 people to sit in the home seats inside the stadium and keep families spread far enough apart to meet social distancing guidelines.

There are 280 members of North Quincy High School’s graduating class, meaning up to 560 family members would be able to attend. The mayor said it would be feasible to accommodate all 560 inside the stadium.

Quincy High School’s graduating class contains 380 students and there would not be enough space inside the stadium for all of them, Koch said.

“[It] makes it impossible to do it in one, unless you limited it to one per family, and I don’t think that is fair,” he said. “We talked about maybe bringing in other bleachers around the ends, but then you don’t have the same vision and shot of the field and the kids that you would have on the home stands.”

Koch said he and DeCristofaro have discussed the idea of having two separate ceremonies for Quincy High. The mayor said the two high school principals would also have a say in the plans.

“It’s going to be the principals’ calls on some of that stuff,” Koch said. “We will be supportive, I will provide every resource from every city department, the security, the PPE – anything we need to do to get it off, we will provide it – but at the end of the day, the schools themselves have to come up with the comfort level.”

Committee member Douglas Gutro said it was “heartbreaking” that Quincy High’s graduates could be divided in to two ceremonies.

The guidelines from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education allow in-person ceremonies to take place no sooner than July 19, provided they are held outdoors and follow social distancing and other guidelines to protect the health of those in attendance. The ceremonies would only be allowed to take place starting July 19 if the public health data supports the continued re-opening of the state.

The DESE guidelines would limit attendance to graduates and members of their immediate family only. Pre-registration would be required and only those who register would be allowed to attend. Children under the age of 5, older adults and those with vulnerable health conditions are discouraged from attending.

The ceremony would be required to be as brief as possible.

The DESE guidelines would also require that attendees who are not immediate family members sit six feet apart; immediate family members could sit next to each other. Graduates would also need to be spaced six feet apart.

Plans must also be in place to ensure orderly entrance and exit from the stadium. Communal gatherings would not be allowed before or after the ceremony. DeCristofaro said that means graduates would not be able to pose for photographs after the ceremony like they traditionally do.

Everyone in attendance would be required to wear masks, except those who cannot do so because of a medical condition. Those who speak at the ceremony would be allowed to remove their mask when addressing the audience.

The guidelines recommend graduates walk across the stage individually and adjust their tassels in lieu of receiving their diplomas. Diplomas could still be handed out in a safe way, however, such as placing it on a table for a graduate to pick up. Hugging and hand shaking would not be allowed.

Quincy High School’s graduation was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 8 with North Quincy High School’s ceremony slated for the following evening. The school department will instead release senior tribute videos those nights to honor the graduating seniors.

The official graduation date for the seniors is now June 10. DeCristofaro is slated to announce the seniors from both schools have met the requirements to graduate at a school board meeting that evening.