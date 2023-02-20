Quincy High Basketball Season Cancelled After Fight

By SCOTT JACKSON

The final two games of the season for the boys’ basketball team at Quincy High School were cancelled after school administrators learned of a locker room fight between a current and former player.

Supt. Kevin Mulvey on Monday said he made the decision to cancel the last two games of the season in conjunction with Principal Keith Ford, Athletic Director Kevin Mahoney and David Parry, the coach of the boys’ basketball team. The decision was made on Feb. 17, after the conclusion of the investigation into the matter.

The fight between two students – one a senior and the other a junior – occurred in the locker room at Quincy High School after school on Feb. 13, Mulvey said; one of the students was a member of the team and the other was a former player who quit the team in January. Both students involved sustained minor injuries.

The superintendent said that other players on the team knew about the fight before it happened but did not alert their coach or other school officials.

“Many on the team knew about the fight before it happened. Therefore, we were very concerned that players knew about the impending fight and did not report it to their coach or administration,” Mulvey said.

The students involved in the matter are facing disciplinary consequences in addition to the season being cancelled, he added.

Ford notified the school community about the cancellation of the season in a Feb. 17 letter.

“Violations of the Athletics code of conduct were such that the impact on the climate and culture of our athletic program and our school requires that players be held accountable,” Ford said. “Participation in athletics is a privilege which students must earn by maintaining academic and behavioral standards. All Quincy Public Schools students are expected to conduct themselves with dignity and to respect other members of the school community.

“I know this is a disappointing end to a very challenging season for the coaching staff and players who have put in so much time and effort and I regret that this action has become necessary.”

The boys’ basketball team played its final game of the season on Feb. 14 and finished with a record of 1-17. The team had been scheduled to play in the Moscardelli Tournament this week prior to the cancellation of the season.