Quincy High Reopens Following Bomb Threat

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy High School reopened on Tuesday morning after the building was evacuated earlier in the day following an anonymous bomb threat.

Students and staff were being allowed back into the building as of 9:50 a.m., the Quincy Police Department said in a statement. Meanwhile, police continue to probe the origin of the phone call that prompted the evacuation of the building.

In an earlier statement, police said the anonymous call came in at 8:02 a.m. and the school was evacuated “in an abundance of caution.” Officers and explosives-detecting canines then searched the building.