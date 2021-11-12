Quincy High Students Walk Out To Protest Hate Speech

By SCOTT JACKSON

Several hundred Quincy High School students walked out of the building Friday morning to protest incidents of hate speech reported in recent days.

Earlier this week, many students at the school received a cellphone video with a white student using a racial slur and expressing hatred of Black people, according to published reports.

On Tuesday, a student confronted the student who allegedly created the video and a physical altercation ensued. A video of that altercation, which was broken up by adults, has also circulated among students.

On Friday, several hundred students – some carrying signs denouncing racism – walked about of Quincy High School around 9:30 a.m. The students marched around Quincy Center chanting “no justice, no peace” before returning to the school where the peaceful ended after the students spoke with administrators.

Quincy Public Schools administrators had previously scheduled a virtual community forum with Walker Therapeutics for parents and guardians after school on Friday. A second forum had already been scheduled for 5 p.m. next Monday at the high school.

In a letter sent to parents following Tuesday’s altercation, Supt. Kevin Mulvey and Principal Larry Taglieri said the incident was “the result of students’ ability to communicate impulsively and without the maturity to understand the consequences of their actions.”

“The altercation was witnessed by many students and staff and is extremely disturbing to the entire school community,” they wrote in an open letter.

“While identifying the issues of racism and hate speech are easily done, the more difficult work is to address the root causes of these conflicts and support the students and staff affected. There are clearly issues with culture and climate that require collaboration with outside resources and strategic planning in order to move forward with reinforcing our schools as safe and supportive environments.”

Last Friday, Mulvey had reported “alarming incidents involving North Quincy and Quincy High School student misconduct, specifically video and audio files containing sexual harassment and hate speech that was shared on social media under the guise of athletic rivalry.”

“This misconduct is extremely disturbing to the targeted adults and students and the entire Quincy Public Schools community,” he stated in a separate open letter.

“There is an investigation underway and this offensive and dangerous behavior will not be tolerated and the students involved will be held accountable and appropriately disciplined. It is a major concern for all of us that these media files reflect popular culture but the students involved lack the maturity and understanding of their impact on the school community of creating and sharing such content.”