Quincy Hiker Rescued After Snow Collapse On Mount Washington

By SCOTT JACKSON

A 28-year-old Quincy man is lucky to be alive after suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries Saturday when a snow formation collapsed onto him while he was hiking Mount Washington, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 1:30 p.m. Saturday that two hikers had been caught in an avalanche on Tuckerman Ravine Trail. Officials said they soon understood it was not an avalanche, but the collapse of a snow formation known as the Tuckerman Snow Arch.

The Appalachian Mountain Club, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team and conservation officers from the Fish and Game Department all responded to the scene; the U.S. Forest Service also assisted with rescue efforts. While rescuers were en route to the scene, they learned there was only one person caught under the snow.

The Fish and Game Department identified the victim as Alphonse Riang, age 28, of Quincy. The department said Riang went off the trail and under the snow arch to take a video of the area. The snow arch collapsed while Riang was underneath it, the department said, crushing him with what one witness described as a “basketball-court size amount of snow.”

Another witness told rescuers that “it sounded like a sonic boom when the snow arch collapsed and landed.”

It is unknown how long Riang was under the snow and ice, however passing hikers who saw and heard the event helped pick up and move the large ice/snow blocks that fell on him and moved him to safety. AMC personnel from Hermit Lake were the first to reach Riang, after he was moved from the snow collapse. As more rescue personnel arrived it was determined that Riang had received serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the Fish and Game Department said. Due to his injuries, and location on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail, it was determined that a slow, assisted walk down the trail would be just as safe as a carryout. Riang was assisted down to Hermit Lake shelter where he was then loaded onto an ATV.

He was then brought down the Sherburne Ski Trail and arrived at the Pinkham’s Notch visitor center parking lot at approximately 6:45 p.m. Riang was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Riang is “very lucky to be alive.” The department said the incident “should act as a reminder to stay on the trail and not go on or under any suspended snow bridges or arches of any kind, especially in the summer months when all snowpack is losing its structural integrity due to the sun and temperature.”