Quincy Honors Its Veterans, Service Members On Veterans Day

More than 100 residents and veterans gathered on Veterans Day to pay tribute to those who have served in the nation’s armed forces and those who continue to do so.

George Nicholson, Quincy’s director of veterans’ services, thanked those in attendance for their presence and said it shows how Quincy is the most patriotic city in the country.

“We have a reputation as the most patriotic city in America and your presence here today is more validation of that reputation,” said Nicholson, who served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.

“We are who we are because we are Quincy. Our veterans always have been and always will be very special to this city.”

The ceremony took place at the World War II memorial inside Merrymount Park on Wednesday, a sunny autumn day with temperatures in the 70s. In light of the pandemic, this year’s ceremony was shorter than usual, though it was still about a half hour long, and the traditional parade was cancelled. All those present wore masks and were able to spread out within the park.

Nicholson, who served as the master of ceremonies for the event, said members of the public often thank he and his fellow veterans for their service. Nicholson said veterans appreciate that sentiment but believe it should be served with the men and women who are currently serving.

“The military that America fields today is a 100 percent volunteer force,” Nicholson said. “It’s a unique time. We sometimes forget that they serve us 365 days a year.

“The heroism that has been so often demonstrated by them sometimes goes unnoticed by many who enjoy the security that their sacrifice has provided. Our debt to these heroes can never be repaid, but our gratitude and respect must last forever.

“While we honor those who served and are serving, let us not forget the anxiety and sacrifice of the families who await their return.”

Showing support for veterans, Nicholson continued, also shows younger generations the importance of their service.

“We need to honor our vets not just out of gratitude – we need to do so with the objective of showing the current and upcoming generations how vital it is that we significantly value and appreciate those who take that unique oath and put on the uniform of the military services of our nation,” Nicholson said.

In addition to honoring veterans, Nicholson said it is important they have access to the services and benefits they earn.

“We need also to ensure that the services that they need when they get out and the benefits that they earned will always be easily and readily available to them,” he said.

Dean Schaeffer, a Quincy resident and Marine Corps veteran of War World II and Korea who turned 100 on Wednesday, was to be the guest speaker during the Veterans Day ceremony but was unable to attend. Instead, Schaeffer wrote a letter, which Nicholson read during the ceremony, expressing thanks for the recognition from the city and reflecting on his time in the military.

“As a farm boy from the Midwest, I learned about hard work during the Depression, helping out your neighbors, the blessings of having my family and the eternal gift of my belief in my lord, Jesus Christ,” Schaeffer wrote.

“I joined the marines to serve my country and learned quickly that God was also protecting me during the Battle of Guadalcanal and throughout my tour of duty in the Pacific. I wrote down some of those stories for my family.

“The turning point of the war in my eyes was the Battle of Midway in June of 1942 and the Battle of Guadalcanal that I lived first-hand. From Aug. 7, 1942, the Japanese went no further after they met the United States marines. Oorah!”

Schaeffer, who grew up in Indiana, moved to Quincy after World War II and married his wife, Evelyn, a Quincy native, in 1947; she will turn 100 next spring. He later worked for the Granite Trust Company and retired as a vice president at South Shore Bank.

“My best wishes to all of you for many happy years like I have enjoyed,” Schaeffer wrote in his remarks. “Work hard, help each other, enjoy your life, love your family and our beautiful city of Quincy. Thank God every day for your blessing.

“God bless you, God bless the United States of America, and God Bless the United States Marine Corps. Semper Fi.”

Nicholson called Schaeffer an “outstanding representative of America’s Greatest Generation.”

Mayor Thomas Koch said Quincy residents have answered the call of duty for generations.

“The love of nation and the patriotism here in Quincy goes back to its inception. You go back to John Adams and John Hancock when this democracy was just a dream,” Koch said. “Every subsequent generation stood up to the tyranny in the world.”

Quincy residents continue to serve across the world to this day, he added.

“I know we have members of our military, men and women, in all branches serving all across the globe,” Koch said. “Sometimes people say, ‘why? What are they doing out there? Shouldn’t they be home?’

“I think anyone, particularly our veterans, would fully understand, if not for them holding the peace, there would be far more wars and far more tyranny happening around the various parts of the globe if not for those gentlemen and women serving in the military holding the peace for all of us.”

During his remarks, Koch said the new Generals Bridge in Quincy Center – which will honor six Army, Air Force and Marine Corps generals with ties to Quincy – would be dedicated on May 15 of next year, which is Armed Forces Day.

The mayor also announced a Lone Sailor statue would be coming to Quincy, though its location has yet to be determined. Quincy will be the first community in the state with such a statue, which honors those who served in the Navy, Koch said. As part of the dedication of that statue, the city will look to honor several admirals with ties to Quincy.

In addition, Koch said the city has begun planning a memorial for those who have served in the armed forces since the end of the Vietnam War. That memorial will be located inside Mount Wollaston Cemetery near other war memorials.

City Council President Nina Liang said the city cannot thank veterans and their families enough.

“Whether here at home or abroad, the selfless commitment and sacrifices of all veterans is the reason we’re able to gather freely and safely here today,” she said.

“We will never be able to thank you and your families enough for your service and your sacrifice. What you gave up in our lives then so that we can live ours now – it’s not just the sacrifice of the years that you have given, but the impact it can have on you even years after your service.

“You’ve given so much for all of us, for our city, for our state and for our country, and we will forever be eternally grateful to you.”

U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch noted his mother-in-law’s brother was killed during World War II.

“She says her two favorite days are Memorial Day and Veterans Day and she says the reason is that while she carries the burden of her brother’s loss every single day, she says on Memorial Day and on Veterans Day, like today, ‘I know my neighborhood, my city, my state and my country carry that burden with me,’ and it eases her loss. It eases her pain,” Lynch said.

“To any Gold Star families that are out there, that’s why we are here today – to remember your loved on and there is no place in America better than Quincy in remembering and honoring their veterans.”

Lynch said Quincy’s tradition of service has carried on to the present day and recognized three late veterans from the city: World War II veterans Robert Noble and John Gillis, as well as Vietnam veteran Lawrence Norton, for the work they did in the community after their time in the military.

“Even though we have those figures in history who served many years ago,” Lynch said, referring to Adams and Hancock, “we have a lot of champions today in our recent memory that also lived up to that legacy that Quincy has carried on, as I said, better than anyone else in this country.”