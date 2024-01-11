Quincy Hosting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast Monday At QHS Cafeteria

The City of Quincy will host a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast in memory of the Civil Rights leader Monday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. in the Quincy High School cafeteria.

Special guest speaker will be City Council President Ian Cain.

The breakfast will also include a welcome by Mayor Thomas Koch, singing by the Quincy-North Quincy High School Combined Choir and posting of colors by the North Quincy High School Air Force Junior ROTC student cadets.

A full breakfast will be served.

The public is welcome to attend.