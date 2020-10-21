Quincy Looks At Regulations For Short-Term Rentals

By SCOTT JACKSON

An ordinance now pending before the City Council would regulate short-term rentals within Quincy.

Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. introduced the legislation to regulate short-term rentals in September. The ordinance would apply to short-term rentals – defined as a rental of up to 31 days – offered through companies like Airbnb and Vrbo as well as to those arranged without a booking agent. The council’s ordinance committee met Oct. 19 to begin reviewing the bill but took no action that night.

Phelan and Mayor Thomas Koch have also proposed adopting portions of state law authorizing a local 6 percent excise tax on short-term rentals plus a 3 percent community-impact fee.

As proposed, Phelan’s ordinance would prohibit short-term rentals within parts of the city zoned as Residence A, where only single-family homes are allowed by-right. Phelan said the state is facing a housing crisis and short-term rentals make it difficult for prospective homeowners to purchase properties in single-family neighborhoods.

“If you look around the city, some of our strongest neighborhoods are ones that are Residence A, and they are the ones we want to protect,” he said.

“In Residence A neighborhoods, families coming in were being outbid on single-family homes… people were buying them [because] they were going to make a business out of it, which is not why we have Residence A homes.”

Stephen Durkin, the assistant city solicitor who helped draft the ordinance, said the legislation was based on steps Boston, Cambridge and Somerville have taken to regulate short-term rentals as well as an ordinance proposed previously by Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci that was not acted upon.

The ordinance would allow property owners to offer short-term rentals in three circumstances. Home-share units within the owner’s primary residence would be allowed – with occupancy limited to three bedrooms and six guests at a time. Limited-share units – in which the unit is rented while the owner is present – would be allowed with occupancy limited to two bedrooms and four guests. Rentals would also be allowed in owner-adjacent units, meaning owners of two- and three-family homes who reside on site could set aside one of those units for short-term rentals.

Operators of short-term rentals would be required to register with the city. The annual registration fee for limited-share units would be $50 and the annual fee for the other two categories would be set at $200. The owners of short-term rental properties would also be required to notify direct abutters within 30 days of registering with the city.

The Inspectional Services Department would be tasked with maintaining the registry and also enforcing the rules of the ordinance. The department would be able to assess fines of $200 per day for offering an ineligible unit as a short-term rental. Violations of the ordinance or other city codes, such as noise violations, would be subject to a $100 fine per day. The registration could be revoked for two violations within six months or three violations within 12 months.

Durkin said the proposed ordinance, like Boston’s, would not allow an owner to rent out a property they do not reside in on a short-term basis. He suggested councillors would have to determine whether or not they should be allowed as the committee continues to review the ordinance.

Durkin also suggested the council could ban short-term rentals outright, like the town of Lynnfield has done.

Several councillors who spoke during the Oct. 19 meeting said they have had issues with short-term rentals in the neighborhoods they represent.

Ward 6 Councillor William Harris said short-term rentals have turned some homes in his district into “weekend frat houses.”

“Since day one, I’ve been dealing with Airbnbs that have been a problem. It’s taxing to the people who are in the neighborhoods,” Harris said. “I support everything that we are putting forward. Anything that can be added on that can put more teeth, more bite, into this, I welcome it.”

Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy said he has had similar issues with parties at houses rented on a short-term basis and asked Durkin what value short-term rentals provide to the city.

“What do these do for Quincy…what do they do at all if say the owner doesn’t live in Quincy and just disrupts any neighborhood with an Airbnb?” McCarthy said. “I would love to see what [Lynnfield] did in regards to how they were able to ban Airbnbs completely.”

Durkin said short-term rentals are a business and would leave the decision on their value to the councillors and mayor to decide.

Palmucci, the Ward 4 councillor, asked Durkin to provide councillors with more information on the number of short-term rentals offered presently in the city. State law requires owners of short-term rentals to register with the state.

Palmucci said he understood neighbors’ concerns about short-term rentals but wants to hear from the owners of such properties before voting on the ordinance.

“I would just like to hear a little bit more from the folks who are running these Airbnbs. I don’t know who they are. I don’t know if we are talking about professional mini-hoteliers who own an apartment building and they are all Airbnbs or if we’re talking about a middle-aged couple who have a two-family and they rent out the other one,” Palmucci said.

“Especially in these difficult times with COVID, if this in any way impacts the way somebody makes money and makes a living, I would like to know how much and how much of an effect we are going to have.”

Councillor Anne Mahoney, the chairwoman of the ordinance committee, said it would be important to hear both perspectives.

“What Councillor Palmucci is a great starting point to be able to come back and discuss how many people are registered and to take a look at it from a different direction so we’re looking at it from both sides of the issue as we are trying to create an ordinance that is protective of our neighborhoods but also conducive for the people who are doing it right,” Mahoney said.

A public hearing was held prior to the committee meeting. One resident, John Rodophele of Grenwold Road, said he supported the ordinance because it would provide the city with additional tax revenue.

Palmucci said three people – two residents who live near short-term rentals and one operator of such a rental – submitted letters ahead of the meeting.