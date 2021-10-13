Quincy, MA Ranked #6 On List Of Top 100 Best Places To Live In U.S.

Quincy, MA has been named one of the 2021 Top 100 Best Places to Live by Livability.com , outpacing more than 1,000 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1 million in this data-driven ranking.

The 2021 rankings were guided by an exclusive study conducted by Livability.com in partnership with Ipsos. More than 1,000 adults aged 18 and up from across the country were surveyed to determine which livability characteristics they value in their future communities. Respondents were asked if they could work from anywhere, which factors would be most heavily considered when choosing to relocate and how housing needs and priorities have changed since the beginning of the pandemic. Since March 2020, more than 42% of the U.S. population has either moved or considered moving.

This year, Livability partnered with Movoto by OJO to offer readers guidance for the next step in their journey – to determine the type of housing available in the ranked cities and at what price.

“This year’s list is a testament to loving where you live, in a time where more of us than ever can live anywhere we want,” says Cara Sanders, Livability.com managing editor. “These past two years have shown us how important it is that the places we live meet our needs and offer up affordability, opportunity and plenty of amenities. If we can work from anywhere, then these 100 cities are places you would want to live and make remote workers’ needs a top priority.”

More than 1,000 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1,000,000 were ranked on 50 data points measuring economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education and health care. The nine scores were weighted based on an exclusive survey conducted for Livability.com by Ipsos Public Affairs, a leading global market research firm. Sources included the best public and private data available from organizations like the U.S. Census Bureau, Emsi and Esri.

This year’s top 10 cities are:

Madison, Wisconsin Ann Arbor, Michigan Overland Park, Kansas Frederick, Maryland Charlottesville, Virginia Quincy, Massachusetts Hillsboro, Oregon Roseville, California Colorado Springs, Colorado Vancouver, Washington

The full list of the 2021 Top 100 Best Places to Live is featured on Livability.com , along with each city’s LivScore and some of the specific attractions, activities and amenities that make it a great place to live.