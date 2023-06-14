Quincy Man Charged After Vehicle Strikes House

By SCOTT JACKSON

A Quincy man was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a home while driving drunk.

Sean Lehane, 35, of Quincy, was charged with operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation. He will be arraigned later Wednesday in Quincy District Court.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash in the vicinity of Furnace Brook Parkway and Lafayette Street around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, where a silver Ford pickup truck was lodged under part of a home. According to the preliminary investigation, the vehicle hit a curb, a light pole and then continued through a fence into the house.

State Police say that Lehane ran into a wooded area roughly 200 yards away from the home after the crash. A police K9 was able to locate the suspect.

Lehane was showing signs of impairment, police said, including a smell of alcohol on his breath and glassy eyes, and was arrested after he declined to perform a field sobriety test.

No one in the home was injured in the crash, officials said, and a building inspector allowed the family to remain there overnight.