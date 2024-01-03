Quincy Man Charged With Animal Cruelty

By SCOTT JACKSON

A Quincy man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly trying to set a raccoon on fire.

On Saturday, the Quincy Police Department received a call that a person was attempting to light a raccoon on fire in the backyard of house on Royal Street in the Wollaston section of the city, the department said in a statement.

Officers arrived on scene and observed two neighbors arguing, police said; the officers also saw a live raccoon in a trap cage that appeared to have burn injuries.

The officers were able to obtain a video of the incident that allegedly shows Andrew Chieu, a 63-year-old Quincy resident, building a fire in a tin can and then placing the trap cage containing the raccoon on top of the tin can.

Chieu was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. He was arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court, police said.

The raccoon was taken by an animal control officer to a local animal hospital for treatment. Police said the raccoon survived the incident and the extent of its injuries was unknown as of early Wednesday.