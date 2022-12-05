Quincy Man Charged With Hate Crime

By SCOTT JACKSON

A Quincy man was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing slated for this week after allegedly striking an Asian man with a car and telling the victim to “go back to China.”

John Sullivan, age 77, was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation. He was arraigned on those charges on Dec. 2 at Quincy District Court where he pleaded not guilty and was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Quincy police said they responded to the area of 40 Washington St. shortly after 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 2 for a reported disorder involving a motor vehicle. When officers arrived they saw an Asian man who was covered and dirt and limping.

Police said the man was walking with family members when he saw Sullivan speeding nearby. The victim and Sullivan exchanged words with one another, at which point Sullivan allegedly made derogatory comments about the victim’s race and told him to “go back to China.”

Sullivan then allegedly drove into the man with his vehicle, causing the victim to land on the hood of his car. Sullivan is alleged to have driven about 50 yards with the man on his hood before stopping suddenly.

After the victim fell off the hood of the car, Sullivan is alleged to have yelled at him to “go back to China” again before driving forward and hitting the man a second time with the vehicle. The force of the impact sent the victim into a construction zone; the victim fell into an open ditch about 10 to 15 feet below.

Sullivan then fled to Braintree, police said, but a witness followed him and relayed his information to authorities. Braintree police stopped and arrested Sullivan, who was brought to Quincy police headquarters for booking.

An ambulance was called to the scene in Quincy Center, but the victim was not transported away.