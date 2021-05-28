Quincy Man Drowns In Houghton’s Pond

By SCOTT JACKSON

A 39-year-old Quincy man drowned Thursday evening in Houghton’s Pond in Milton while trying to retrieve a soccer ball that had gone into the water.

The man was visiting the pond with his son Thursday, State Police said. Officials said he went missing around 6:30 p.m. after he attempted to retrieve the ball and went past the rope that marks the boundary of the swimming area.

State Police, along with first responders from Canton and Milton, all responded to the scene.

The man’s body was found around 8 p.m. on Thursday. His name had not been released as of early Friday afternoon.

Houghton’s Pond is located within the Blue Hills Reservation, which is managed by the state Department of Conversation and Recreation. The pond has a maximum depth of 42 feet.

Lifeguards are posted at the pond’s swimming area between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily during the months of July and August, according to the DCR’s website.