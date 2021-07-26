Quincy Man Facing Charges After Multi-Car Crash

By SCOTT JACKSON

A 26-year-old Quincy man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in Wollaston early Sunday morning.

The crash took place near the intersection of Hancock and Beale streets around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to Quincy Police Capt. John Dougan.

Dougan said a vehicle was traveling southbound when it veered into the northbound lane, striking another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was unconscious when first responders arrived, Dougan said, and Quincy firefighters had to remove him from the vehicle using hydraulic tools. The driver was taken to Boston Medical Center in serious condition.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash, Dougan said. The driver of that vehicle was treated at the scene and was not hospitalized.

The driver of the vehicle that veered into the northbound lane fled the scene on foot but was located by officers at a nearby convenience store, Dougan said. He was taken to Boston Medical Center for evaluation.

Dougan said that driver – identified as 26-year-old Anthony McShane of Quincy – would be summonsed to court on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury, and a marked lanes violation.