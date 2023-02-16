Quincy Man Indicted For Federal Hate Crime

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Quincy man already facing charges in state court for allegedly striking an Asian man with a vehicle and yelling at the victim to “go back to China” has now been indicted on a charge of committing a hate crime by a federal grand jury in Boston.

John Sullivan, 77, on Wednesday was charged with one count of violating the Shepard-Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

The indictment alleges that on Dec. 2, 2022, Sullivan used his vehicle to willfully cause bodily injury to a victim because of that victim’s actual and perceived race and national origin. The federal charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

“Hate has no place here in Massachusetts,” said US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins in a statement. “As this case demonstrates, we will aggressively prosecute hate crimes and other civil-rights offenses committed because of the actual or perceived race, color, religion, or national origin of any individual or group. Confronting hate crimes is a priority of my administration. I have established a standalone Criminal Civil Rights Unit and a hotline dedicated to the investigation and potential prosecution of civil rights violations.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and their family at this time. The alleged hate-filled and violent behavior of Mr. Sullivan is reprehensible, and we intend to hold him accountable.”

“There is no way to undo the alleged damage that Mr. Sullivan did to this victim with his hateful, repulsive, and violent behavior,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division.

“No one should ever be targeted or threatened because of their race, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender, or immigration status. Hate crimes are not only an attack on the victim, but they also instill fear and threaten and intimidate an entire community which is why the FBI worked so closely with the Quincy Police Department to bring Mr. Sullivan to face justice. We urge members of our community to report incidents like this to us because hate-based violence has no place in our society and will not be tolerated.”

Quincy police said they responded to the area of 40 Washington St. shortly after 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2022 for a reported disorder involving a motor vehicle. When officers arrived, they saw an Asian man who was covered in dirt and limping.

Police said the man was walking with family members when he saw Sullivan speeding nearby. The victim and Sullivan exchanged words with one another, at which point Sullivan allegedly made derogatory comments about the victim’s race and told him to “go back to China.”

Sullivan then allegedly drove into the man with his vehicle, causing the victim to land on the hood of his car. Sullivan is alleged to have driven about 50 yards with the man on his hood before stopping suddenly.

After the victim fell off the hood of the car, Sullivan is alleged to have yelled at him to “go back to China” again before driving forward and hitting the man a second time with the vehicle. The force of the impact sent the victim into a construction zone; the victim fell into an open ditch about 10 to 15 feet below.

Sullivan then fled to Braintree, police said, but a witness followed him and relayed his information to authorities. Braintree police stopped and arrested Sullivan, who was brought to Quincy police headquarters for booking.

Sullivan on Dec. 2 was arraigned on several state charges – including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation – at Quincy District Court. He pleaded not guilty at that time and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

At that dangerousness hearing on Dec. 8, Judge Neil Hourihan found Sullivan to be a dangerous person but released the defendant to home confinement subject to several conditions, a spokesperson for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said at the time.

In August 2022, US Attorney Rollins announced the creation of the “End Hate Now” hotline – 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669) – for reporting hate-based incidents or potential criminal activity. Massachusetts residents and visitors are encouraged to call the hotline to report concerning or troubling incidents of hate, potential hate crimes, or concerns regarding individuals believed to be espousing the hate-filled views or actions we learn of far too often in the wake of mass shootings and/or acts of hate-based violent extremism. Callers are encouraged to leave their contact information but may remain anonymous. At this time, the hotline is available in English, Spanish, Cantonese and French.

Rollins, Bonavolonta, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan, and Norfolk District Michael Morrissey announced the federal indictment on Feb. 15. Assistant US Attorney Torey B. Cummings of Rollins’ Civil Rights & Human Trafficking Unit and Tara Allison of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.